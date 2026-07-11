AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/11): Hangman returns, Davis vs. Speedball for the National title, Shida defends TBS title against Harley, Bandido vs. Shibata, Death Riders in action, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

JULY 11, 2026

ROANOKE, VA. AT BERGLUND COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,321tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,557.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened on the live crowd where Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show before throwing to a video package highlighting Kenny Omega’s victory over MJF to capture the AEW world title on Dynamite.

-Tony Schiavone stood in the ring to welcome back “Hangman” Adam Page. Page’s music played and he stepped out in the cowboy version of a tuxedo. Schiavone asked him how it feels to be back. Page said he’s a gardener now and has found something therapeutic about planting a seed. He said he wants to plant a seed in his home state, but he doesn’t know what will blossom. He recalled his loss to MJF with the stipulation that he cannot challenge for world title, and how he loss. He reiterated that it’s not signed in ink, but he’s a man of his word. Page said he was moved by Kenny saying you have to run the race, and he sees miles of empty track. Page called out the TNT title, the National title, Continental title, and the International title. He said he had defined himself as chasing the title, but he doesn’t know who he is without the world title, but we’ll find out. He said he has to find something else to do, and you can bet your ass he will.

-They showed highlights from Beach Break Dynamite, including Jericho & Ciampa, Fletcher winning the International title, and Thekla on commentary for the women’s gauntlet.

(1) BANDIDO vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA – ROH World Championship match

The ROH ring announcer popped up to announce Shibata as his music played and he made his way to the ring. Bandido’s music played and made his entrance. The bell rang to start the match 14 minutes into the show.

Shibata wrestle Bandido down and performed a snap mare (prompting someone to hold up a sign in the crowd that said “do a snap mare”). Shibata transitioned into a leg lock, but Bandido escaped. Bandido and Shibata went back and forth with pump kicks in the corner until Bandido charged into a kitchen sink knee. Shibata made the cover, but Bandido kicked out at two.

Bandido landed a gamgeniri from the apron and connected with a crossbody from the top rope. Shibata pushed Bandido into the ref. Bandido stopped short, but Shibata took advantage of the distraction with a low blow. Shibata crotched Bandido on the top rope and then booted him off, sending Bandido tumbling down to floor as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Bandido shrugged off some forearms and returned some of his own. Shibata fired back and they traded backfists that left both men down. Bandido blocked a suplex attempt on the apron, but Shibata hit a DDT on the apron instead followed by a snap suplex on the floor. Back in the ring, Shibata made the cover, but Bandido kicked out at two.

Shibata and Bandido traded chops until Shibata charged into a pair of thrust kicks. Bandido pressed Shibata over his head and slammed him down to the mat. Bandido climbed to the tope rope and landed a shooting star press. Bandido made the cover, but Shibata kicked out at two.

Bandido went for a fireman’s carry into a knee, but Shibata caught his knee, landed a running dropkick and a double underhook suplex. Shibata made the cover, but Bandido kicked out at two. Bandido ducked a kick and then landed the spinning fireman’s carry into a knee. Bandido went for the 21 Plex, but Shibata held onto the ropes and rolled Bandido up for a two-count. Shibata landed a running kick and collapsed to the mat, leaving both men down.

Bandido and Shibata hit each other with clotheslines but neither man went down. They charged again, but Shibata connected to bring Bandido down. Bandido came back with an enziguri. Shibata landed a strike to the back of the head and went for another low blow, but Bandido saw it coming and blocked the shot, rolling Shibata up into a cradle for the win.

WINNER: Bandido in 12:00

(White’s Take: How very-Collision to start off with an ROH title match. It was good, and surprisingly concise, which was welcome. Still, completely unnecessary and starting the show off on a very skippable note.)

-They threw to a video of Renee interviewing Shida and Harley Cameron earlier in the day. Harley congratulated Shida, who said she won the title on her own, and Harley isn’t on her level. Harley said she’s fought through a lot and never stopped fighting. Shida said that TBS stands for the “The Best is Shida.” [c]

-Lexy was backstage with “Speedball” Mike Bailey, who said he’s let Don Callis get in his head, but tonight he’ll beat Mark Davis and walk into Redemption as the National champion.

(2) HIKARU SHIDA vs. HARLEY CAMERON – TBS Championship match

Harley Cameron’s music played and she made her entrance. Shida’s music played and she came to the ring with the TBS title. Shida attacked Harley before the match began, but the ref pulled her off. The ref actually checked with Harley, who said she was fine, before the ref called for the bell 34 minutes into the show.

Shida charged Harley and delivered a boot the the gut followed by a suplex. Shida made the cover, but Harley kicked out at two. Shida rammed Harley’s face into the mat a few times, lifted her up, and spun her around before slamming Harley back to the mat.

Harley went for a single leg crab, but Shida kicked her way out of it. Harley caught Shida with a Sole Food in the ropes followed by a wrecking ball dropkick through the ropes. Harley planted Shida with a DDT on the floor and then rolled in to break the count. Shida caught Harley with a thumb to the eye and executed a backbreaker on the ramp. Shida draped Harley’s head off the ramp and hit her with a running knee to the head as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Harley landed a swinging neckbreaker. Harley climbed the ropes and hammered down with a flurry of punches. Harley landed what looked like a slingblade but she forgot to spin around. Harley hit a shining wizard and made the cover, but Shida kicked out at two.

Harley climbed to the rope, but Shida met her with a kick. Harley countered into a sunset flip powerbomb attempt, but Shida blocked it and bit Harley’s head. Shida an enziguri and went for another kick, but Harley caught her leg and began to bite her leg. Harley hit a variation on the falcon arrow and made the cover, but Shida kicked out at two.

Harley grabbed Shida’s leg and applied a single leg crab. Shida struggled and grabbed the ref’s foot, using it to pull herself to the rope to break the hold. Shida countered a roll-up and rolled into a standing ankle lock. Harley booted her way out, ducked a clothesline and landed a kick. Harley hit the ropes but ran into a high knee from Shida. Shida made the cover, but Harley kicked out at two.

Shida landed a low, swinging falcon arrow and made the cover, but Harley kicked out at two. Shida rolled Harley over, grabbed her leg and added a choking armlock and Harley had no choice but to tap out.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 10:00

(White’s Take: Harley continues to improve but also still does not always rise to the moment. This wasn’t a bad match; it was mostly fine, but there were some mistiming issues and altogether clunky spots. Not a hot start to Shida’s TBS title run.)

Shida refused to release the hold and continued to attack Harley after the match. Queen Aminata ran down to make the save.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with The Lethal Twist, asking about The Demand. Matt Sydal charged in to tell Jay Lethal that joining The Demand would be a mistake. Ricochet appeared to remind Sydal that they were tag champs in Japan. Ricochet said next time they meet in the ring, he’ll show him why he moved on. Ricochet noted that Sydal is currently facing a six-on-one situation and asked if he had anything else to say. Sydal said, “you’re bald” and then ran offscreen. Lethal said that was uncalled for as they went to commercial. [c]

-They returned from commercial as the lower rung of the Callis Family applauded Kyle Fletcher and his title win. Fletcher said it feels right to be champion again and to put Takeshita in his rearview mirror. Fletcher noted that Davis has Bailey tonight and Doyle has Andrade on Wednesday. Fletcher reminded Hangman that the Callis Family has three of the titles he mentioned earlier. Trent was upset at Darby for using explosives and claimed that Darby is afraid of him. Fletcher said the Callis Family runs AEW, now and forever.

-They showed a video on the AEW Brawl at the Park with highlights from matches as the baseball game in Minnesota.

-The Conglomeration’s music played and they showed highlights from the baseball event of Orange Cassidy beating Wheeler Yuta. Cassidy grabbed a mic and said the Brawl in the Ballpark thing was cool. He said they’re trios champions, but someone else in the Conglomeration wants to be a champion. Willow’s music played and she clapped her way to the ring. Willow said she was injured two months ago and congratulated Shida and Mercedes on taking her title and spot in the Owen Tournament. Willow said she wasn’t sitting at home crying. Willow said she’s walking into Redemption the number one contender but walking out the AEW Women’s champion as Strong handed her a backpack. The crowd chanted for Willow before she addressed Mercedes, telling her she’ll be facing Willow at All in.

(White’s Take: It was better for Willow to abandon some of her more annoying quirks and be more serious in general. However, the living embodiment of annoying quirks were in the ring with her for the promo, which doesn’t help. Mostly this was too long, and Willow doesn’t really have the chops to hold court for a long promo in the center of the ring. Yet, despite some awkward stuff, it wasn’t overly syrupy or silly and ended with the crowd chanting her name, so, I’d place it in the “win” column at the end of the day.)

-They showed a video of Julia Hart from the Brawl at the Ballpark where Skye Blue said she made the ballpark her violent playground. Blue told Willow she’d hear from Thekla directly before she told The Divine Dominion to keep on bringing it.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) THE DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) vs. TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & AR FOX & KOMANDER

The Death Rider’s music played and they cut backstage to Claudio, Yuta, and Garcia before Moxley came down a flight a stairs and joined the group for their walk through the crowd. Top Flight stepped out with AR Fox before Komander’s music played and they showed more clips from the Brawl at the Ballpark. The bell rang to start the match five minutes into the second hour.

Garcia took Darius to the mat, but Darius came back, taking Garcia down and mocking his dance. Garcia escaped a wristlock by pulling Darius’ hair. Darius connected with dropkick and tagged in Dante. Dante hit a bulldog into his brother’s knee and followed up with a standing moonsault. Dante made the cover, but Garcia kicked out at two.

Komander flipped into the ring off the ropes and Claudio met him with a boot to the gut. Komander went for a springboard, but Claudio caught him and spun him into a backbreaker. Yuta tagged in but Komander hit Claudio and Yuta with a pump kick. Komander hit Claudio with an enziguri that knocked him to the floor.

Yuta attacked Komander from behind. Komadner jumped from the top rope to ringside where he hit Claudio with a hurricanrana. Back in the ring, Komander landed a tilt-a-whirl slam. Komander went for the pin, and everyone rushed into the ring and brawled as they went to commercial. [c]

Dante flipped over Yuta and went for the hot tag, but Claudio tossed him out of the ring where Garcia and Yuta stomped away at him. Darius hit Garcia and Yuta eith a dive, and Claudio blasted him with a running boot. Komander ran the ropes and hit a spaceman plancha onto Claudio and Moxley at ringside.

Back in the ring Fox hit Garcia with a dropkick and Yuta with a cutter. Fox ducked Garcia and hit him with a cutter as well. Fox hit a dive over the top rope onto Yuta on one side of the ring and then dove onto Garcia on the opposite side of the ring. Fox rolled Garcia into the ring and hit Yuta with a second dive to the outside before climbing to the top rope. Fox went for a swanton, but Garcia got his knees up.

Claudio grabbed Fox and performed a giant swing. Dante and Darius hit Claudio with an assisted DDT. Moxley set up for a double DDT on Dante and Darius, but they countered it into an assisted armdrag that sent Moxley out of the ring. Dante hit Moxley with a dive to the outside.

Yuta and Garcia stomped on Dante in the ring as Darius brawled with Moxley on the outside. Komander hit Garcia and Yuta with a combination of strikes until they hit him with a double-team dropkick. Fox came in with a swanton that landed on Garcia and Yuta. Fox covered Garcia, but he kicked out at two.

Fox went back to the top rope for a 450 splash, but Garcia rolled out of the way. The Death Riders hit Fox with a never-ending stampede of strikes in the corner. Garcia locked Fox into the Dragon Tamer and Moxley added a running stomp to it. Garcia rolled Fox over and made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: The Death Riders in 12:00

After the match, Moxley took a microphone and said that was too easy because it’s Saturday night. He said those flippy guys didn’t have a chance, and Kenny’s “broke ass” doesn’t have a chance against Ospreay either. He signed off with “Death Riders against the world.”

(White’s Take: There’s your unnecessary multi-man tag match; it wouldn’t be Collision without it. A lot going on, mostly exciting and good, but it doesn’t amount to much of anything. Same goes for Mox’s promo after the match.)

-The Divine Dominion was backstage, and Bayne said any good CEO knows that sometimes you got to take business into your own hands. Kross said they’re disgusted by the tag team division. Bayne made fun of the Sisters of Sin for being ”hardcore.” Kross said they’re not violent little things, but desperate little things. Bayne suggested they continue to hold Thekla’s bags, because they’ll never hold the tag titles. [c]

-Thekla was backstage where she said she only trusts three people: Skye, Julia, and herself. Thekla told Mercedes she knows what she does to presidents, so she can imagine what she’ll do to a CEO. Thekla congratulated Willow on being the face of TBS, and getting injured. She said Willow never got close to the world title because she pretends to be a baby, while Thekla is a woman. Thekla said the only thing funnier than a dumb bitch is a happy one.

-Jay White appeared on a fake lawn to announce that they’ve partnered with a local rescue to help two new dogs find homes as emotional piano background music played. Colten was holding a dog named Finlay, who is a “nepo baby bitch.” Austin was holding another dog named Clark, who is filthy and humps a lot but is a good boy. Ace Austin stopped to say that these are actually two real dogs and actually need to be adopted. Then Juice added something about euthanizing The Dogs, circumcising them, and shoving their faces in feces.

(White’s Take: The Bang Bang Gang’s obsession with comparing the wrestling faction known as The Dogs with actual dogs has yielded some bad-to-very-bad results so far. As a segment on a wrestling TV show, this was dumb and accomplishes very little, other than continuing to portray Jay White as the unserious leader of a gaggle of clowns. That said, them actually going to a local shelter and actually helping get some dogs adopted is a good humanitarian (dogmanitarian?) moment. It’s babyface behavior at least, and could even be palatable if not for the lame crossover with Clark Connors and David Finlay.)

(4) BRIAN CAGE (w/Trent Beretta) vs. ZACHARY WENTZ

Brian Cage’s music played and he flexed his way to the ring, followed by Trent. The Rascalz’s music played and Wentz made his way to the ring alone. The bell rang to start the match 28 minutes into the hour.

Wentz dodged Cage with his speed to start, but went for a hurricanrana that Cage blocked. Wentz escaped and knocked Cage off the apron. Wentz went for a dive, but Cage caught him. Wentz landed a kick and then hit a moonsault from the top rope onto Cage at ringside. Cage came back with a back suplex onto the apron before ramming Wentz into the stairs. Cage deadlift suplexed Wentz from the apron into the ring and flexed as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Wentz landed a shotgun dropkick from the top rope. Wentz hit a running elbow and a combination of kicks followed by a double stomp across Cage’s back. Wentz landed a handspring into a rising knee that rocked Cage. Wentz made the cover, but Cage kicked out at two.

Wentz hit another series of kicks and then a twisting cutter from the second rope. Wentz went for the pin again, but Cage kicked out at two. Wentz ran into a big lariat and then Cage delivered a deadlift German supelx from the apron. Cage hit the Drillclaw and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Brian Cage in 8:00

(White’s Take: Brian Cage actually won a match. They can tout that next time he goes up against somebody relevant to give them a seemingly meaningful win.)

Trent grabbed a mic after the match and reiterated that he challenged Darby, but Darby isn’t present. Trent invited the referee to raise his hand, but Darby’s music played as he did so. Darby ran down the ramp and hit Trent with a shotgun dropkick followed by a dive to the outside. Cage distracted Darby, allowing Trent to hit Darby with a shot to the throat. Trent charged Darby, but he dodged and slammed Trent into the barricade. Darby climbed up for a Coffin Drop, but Cage met him , distracting Darby long enough for Trent to sweep his feet out from under him. Darby tumbled to ringside as Schiavone said this was now an official match, 39 minutes into the hour.

(5) TRENT BERETTA (w/Brain Cage) vs. DARBY ALLIN

The crowd chanted for Darby and Trent rolled him into the ring and went for the pin, but Darby kicked out at two. Trent caught Darby with a backdrop and then drilled him with a running knee. Trent made the cover, but Darby kicked out at two.

Trent set Darby up on the rope and climbed up for a superplex, but Darby fought him off and shoved Trent to the mat. Darby hit Cage with a Coffin Drop to the outside. Back in the ring, Darby charged Trent in the corner, but he got both feet and stomped Darby into the mat. Trent nailed Darby with the Strong Zero on the apron, rolled him into the ring and made the pin, but Darby kicked out at two.

Trent set Darby back up on the turnbuckle, but Darby raked his back and hit an avalanche code red into a pin, but Trent kicked out at two. Darby wasted no time, climbed to the top rope and landed a coffin Drop. Darby made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 5:00

(White’s Take: Darby was a nice surprise. And not just randomly booby-trapping things with explosives, but wrestling a match. Sure, an impromptu match against Trent, but it’s more than we usually get on Collision.)

-Cage immediately hit the ring, lifting Darby off of Trent and powerbombing him. Mark Davis attempted to join the attack, but “Speedball” Mike Baiely ran down to the ring to make the save.

-Willow was backstage where she ran into Maya World. Willow suggested Maya grab Hyan and they take on Mercedes and the Divine Dominion. Willow agreed to give Maya the first title shot when she beats Thekla for the title. [c]

-A video aired of Andrade on a yacht, where he said he returned to become world champion. He said Don Callis promised to make him champion, to which he responded “how you know.” Adnrade signed off with something in Spanish.

(6) MARK DAVIS vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY – AEW National Championship match

Kyle Fletcher had joined the commentary booth before the match got the full ring introductions as both men were already in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 50 minutes into the second hour.

Bailey charged immediately and hit a weak shoulder block. Bailey ducked a lariat but ran into a shoulder block. Bailey went for an armbar, but Davis lifted Bailey out of it. Bailey hit a combination of kicks ending with a sweep that brought Davis to the mat. Bailey mounted and pummeled Davis on the ground.

Bailey kept the pressure up with a flurry of strikes before Davis lifted him up and dropped him across the top rope. Davis followed up with a scoop slam and a standing senton. Davis dropped Bailey with a big chop. Davis applied a Texas cloverleaf, and bit at Bailey’s exposed toes as well until the ref broke it up.

Davis went for a senton, but Bailey rolled out of the way. Bailey hit a gamengiri from the apron and then came into the ring with a missile dropkick from the top rope. The crowd chanted “Speedball” as he hit a spin kick and a series of roundhouses to Davis’ chest. Bailey hit a running kick in the corner and muscled Davis onto the top rope. Bailey brought Davis down with a top rope hurricanrana.

Davis rolled out of the ring and Bailey hit him with a triangle moonsault to the outside. Bailey hit a thrust kick that knocked Davis onto the commentary table. Bailey climbed up with him and they fought until Davis drilled Bailey with a piledriver on the announce desk, which did not budge. Bailey collapsed to the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Bailey countered a powerbomb attempt with a hurricanrana, rolled through and hit a kick to the chest. Bailey ducked an emigree and went for a standing shooting star, but Davis rolled out of the way. Bailey caught Davis with an upkick and a roundhouse to the side of the head before collapsing, leaving both men down.

Davis caught a kick and bit Bailey’s foot before landing an enziguri. Davis missed a running forearm in the corner and Bailey hit a pair of flipping double knees to Davis’s back. Bailey climbed to the top rope and landed an impressive shooting star senton onto Davis. Bailey made the cover, but dAvis got his fingertips on the rope to break up the count.

Bailey set up for a spinning kick, but Jake Doyle distracted him at ringside and Davis hit him with a running lariat. Davis hit some kind of straight-jacket inverted piledriver type thing (Schiavone called is a vertebreaker, but it was closer to Orange Cassidy’s Beach Break) that dropped Bailey right on his head.

Bailey came back with a roll-up for two and then a roundhouse. Bailey rolled Davis up again with an arm-trapped sunset flip, but Davis kicked out at two. Bailey hit a charging, spinning roundhouse and made the cover, but Davis kicked out at two. Baisley hit the time adventure spin kick in the corner and went for the Ultimate Weapon double knees, but Davis rolled out of the way.

Davis hit Bailey with a sliding forearm that knocked him out onto the apron. Davis set up for a suplex on the apron, but Bailey stepped out and landed a series of kicks. Davis clotheslined Bailey over the top rope into the ring, and Bailey immediately caught Davis with a leg sweep that dropped him on the apron. Bailey went for the moonsault into double knees, but Davis rolled out of the way and Bailey crashed and burned.

Davis lifted Bailey up for a suplex, and just tossed him down onto the apron. Back in the ring, Davis went for a charging lariat, but countered it into another roll-up for a nearfall. Davis hit Bailey with a sudden lariat. Davis popped Baiely up from the mat directly into a piledriver. Davis made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Mark Davis in 15:00

(White’s Take: The combination of Davis’ physical dominance and Bailey’s top-notch underdog performance made for a hard-hitting and exciting match. And because the National title means absolutely nothing, it wouldn’t have been crazy for Bailey to pull out the win here, giving one the ability to buy into some of the many, many nearfalls. This would’ve been contender for the best match of the week if it didn’t have to compete with Takeshita-Fletcher and MJF-Omega.)

Doyle and Fletcher joined Davis in the ring to celebrate his win. Schiavone ran down some of the matches and Kenny Omega’s championship celebration on Dynamite before signing off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a good, exciting, and interesting episode of Collision. It would’ve been a blah Dynamite, but the return of Hangman, the appearance from Darby, the always-included collection of solid matches, and an increased presence of relevant promos made for a top-tier Collision. The Hangman stuff was interesting, and hopefully they have the sense to replay some of it on Dynamite. Otherwise, anyone missing this show should be able to catch up quickly, but it would be worth tuning in for the main event for anyone who doesn’t have an irrational dislike of Speedball.