AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2026

Where: CLEARWATER, FLA. AT THE BAYCARE SOUND

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,983 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,216. The arena has a capacity of 9,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Kenny Omega – AEW World Championship match (If Omega loses, he can never again challenge for AEW World Title)

“The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher – AEW International Championship match

Athena vs. Maya World vs. ??? – Women’s Casino Gauntlet (Winner to earn AEW Women’s World Title shot at Redemption)

“Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jericho

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/1): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Briscoe for AEW Title, Survival of the Fittest, Forbidden Door fallout

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW’s fast channel now available on The Roku Channel