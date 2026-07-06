FREE PODCAST 7/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 12 – Across the Universes): Steph & Josh talk about cross-promotion between wrestling companies (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. In this episode, Stephanie and Josh outline some early cross-promotion from WWF and WCW before touching on the invasion angle after WWF acquired WCW. The ROH and NJPW relationship come up before conversation moves to AEW and the Forbidden Door concept. Josh and Steph round out the discussion with the current relationships of WWE (with AAA and TNA) and AEW (with NJPW and CMLL), eventually determining whether the current setup is worse or better than previous times in cross-promotion.

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