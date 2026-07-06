WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: MONDAY, JULY 6, 2026
Where: ROSEMONT, ILL. ALLSTATE ARENA
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,957 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,847. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes – WWE Championship match
- Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match
- The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) – WWE World Tag Team Championship match
- Seth Rollins to kick off the show
- Oba Femi to address decision to face Brock Lesnar in Hell in a Cell
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/29): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Lesnar interrupting Oba Femi, Seth confronts Roman, Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight, Heyman blowing off Theory
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Sheamus reportedly exiting WWE
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