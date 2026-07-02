FREE PODCAST 7/2 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Corbin’s emotional turmoil, Reigns no-shows Jimmy, Edge promo, Otis dominance, Sami-KO, Sonya, live callers, emails (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-2-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails discussing Edge’s promo, Roman Reigns no-shows Jimmy Uso’s confrontation with Edge, Otis getting a big push, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens standout match, Sonya Deville’s MITB qualifier logic, Baron Corbin’s emotional distress, and more.

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