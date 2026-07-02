FREE PODCAST 7/1 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Lilly discuss Omega’s huge gamble and how they pulled it off, plus Lio Rush, Mox-Ospreay, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Darrin Lilly review AEW Dynamite with chat, caller, and email interactions throughout. They started with analysis of the Kenny Omega’s biggest gamble ever and now they managed to (mostly) logically execute a difficult task of making it seem reasonable Omega would agree to MJF’s stipulation (with suggestions on how to improve it a bit). They also discuss the Survival of the Fittest outcome, the strong performances of Jon Moxley as he mentors and/or manipulates Will Ospreay (plus an idea for a movie starring Moxley and Ospreay). The show features chat, caller, and email interactions throughout covering a ton of other topics including the stupidity of Tommaso Ciampa-Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Lio Rush, and more.

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