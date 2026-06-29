FREE PODCAST 6/29 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: CM Punk WWE departure anticipation, Jericho’s future, Batista’s future, Hogan-Sting on TNA, Shane-Vince (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 17 and 20, 2011.

On the June 17, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell took live phone calls discussing a variety of topics, plus PWTorch columnist Sean Radican calls in for the weekly independent wrestling discussion & TNA/Austin Aries talk. Topics covered with live callers including Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon, the previous night night’s TNA Impact, why Hulk Hogan-Sting did and did not work, Impact ratings, Crimson and Gunner being pushed too soon for different reasons, the Capitol Punishment PPV on Sunday, how matches are put together ahead of time, unions in wrestling, Hogan and Ultimate Warrior feud, and more.

Then on the June 20, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they discussed with live callers tonight’s three-hour Raw, WWE hurting the product with so many Raws, the previous night’s Capitol Punishment PPV, C.M. Punk’s anticipated announcement and departure, whether Undertaker would want to face Steve Austin at WrestleMania, the futures of Chris Jericho and Batista in pro wrestling, why WWE pro wrestlers are using “wrestler” on the air lately and their own view on WWE’s “labeling” of wrestling terminology (e.g. sports entertainers), plus much more.

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