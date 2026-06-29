VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1975 (June 28, 2026): Keller’s cover story on Sami Zayn winning WWE Title, Keller’s WWE NOC report, Parks looks at New Japan G1 prospects, more

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PWTorch Newsletter #1975

Cover-dated June 28, 2026

LINK: 1975 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

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SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Sami Zayn winning WWE Title and then his WWE Night of Champions report… Greg Parks column looking at New Japan G1 prospects… Sean Radican’s New Japan Dominion report… Keller’s TV Reoorts… More…

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