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FREE PODCAST 6/29 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Hubbard react to massive developments on Raw including Oba-Lesnar, Reigns-Seth, The Vision disintegrating (156 min.)

June 30, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch contributor Derrick Hubbard. They open with a discussion on Seth Rollins effectively adding interest to a match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam. Also, the big news of Oba Femi turning down a World Title match against Roman Reigns to instead face Brock Lesnar at Summerslam in a Hell in a Cell match. Also, The Vision disintegrating, speculation on CM Punk’s role at Summerslam, and more with live callers and chat interactions throughout.

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