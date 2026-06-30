VIP PODCAST 6/29 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Brock interrupts Oba as he was about to pick his champion to face, Seth confronts Reigns, The Vision disintegrating, JD vs. Gable, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 29 edition of WWE Raw featuring Oba Femi challenging Brock Lesnar to a match at Summerslam, Seth Rollins challenging Roman Reigns to a match at Summerslam for the World Title, The Vision disintegrating as Paul Heyman cold shoulder’s Austin Theory, plus JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable, Maxxine vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page, Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight, The Street Profits celebrate, and more.

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