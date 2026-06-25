TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/25): World Title Summit, Ash vs. Sade, Slater/Aichner/Navarro vs. Kazarian/Alexander/Elegance

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JUNE 25, 2026

DENVER, CO AT NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips of recent events.

-Show open.

-Matt and Jeff Hardy came to the ring for a promo. The fans enthusiastically chanted for them. Matt spoke in his “Broken” voice. Jeff said they have been re-broken by fate. Matt vowed to regain the tag team titles. This brought out The Righteous. Vincent said that the Hardys were unbelievable. The fans gave them the “What?” treatment. Dutch said that the Hardys were now enlightened due to them.

Brian Myers and Bear Bronson interrupted this compelling exchange. Bear said all he saw was four people trying to take food off of his table. Matt said they would get the titles back. The teams brawled. They fought all around ringside. Fans were solidly behind the Hardys. Jeff Hardy climbed a ladder that was in the ring and stood at the top. The System and The Righteous retreated to the ramp as Matt did the “Delete” gesture. [c]

-Order 4 approached Daria Rae backstage. She rewarded them by adding them to the tag team title match at Slammiversary. Order 4 was pleased.

(1) MARA SADE vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE (w/The Elegance Brand)

Indi Hartwell sat in on commentary. Ash got on the mic and complained about fans calling her a mark. She threw a tantrum and made M by Elegance take her place in the match. Sade threw a series of punches at M. Elayna Black walked to the stage. Ash walked up the ramp and exchanged words with Black. Sade continued her attack on M. Sade chased M around ringside and dropkicked her from the steps.

Heather distracted Sade, which gave M the advantage. Sade caught M with a crossbody block. Indi stopped Heather from interfering, but Black decked Indi. Sade climbed to the top rope, but Black attacked her to cause a DQ. All of the wrestlers fought. Rosemary and Allie ran out to help Sade clear the ring.

WINNER: Mara Sade by DQ in 6:00.

-Eric Young promo. He said he tried to show Ricky Sosa the truth. Eric said that having viral videos means nothing. He admitted that Sosa is talented, but he thinks Sosa is disrespectful to wrestling. He said there is a lesson to be taught. [c]

(2) MANNY LEMONS vs. AJ FRANCIS

Lemons attacked AJ from behind. AJ threw Lemons to the mat. AJ gave Lemons sort of a Death Valley Driver. AJ did a rope walk to mock Elijah. AJ missed a senton. Lemons got some offense. AJ speared Lemons and followed with the Down Payment for the pin.

WINNER: AJ Francis in 3:00.

Elijah appeared on the big screen and insulted AJ. He said AJ was a fraud and jealous. Elijah said he would get back everything that AJ took from him at Slammiversary. Elijah burned the contract. AJ fumed. [c]

(3) HARLEY HUDSON vs. XIA BROOKSIDE

Hudson did push-ups during her entrance and Xia gave her an elbow drop. Hudson fought back with armdrags and a bodyslam for a two count. Fans chanted for Harley. Harley did push-ups on Xia’s back. Xia kicked Hudson to the mat and stomped her. Xia put Hudson in a submission hold on the mat, then got a two count. Hudson gave Xia a hip attack and got a two count. Hudson decked Xia with a right hand. Hudson missed a legdrop. Xia landed a kick to the head, then hit a DDT for the pin.

WINNER: Xia Brookside in 6:00.

Xia attacked Hudson after the match. Lei Ying Lee ran in for the save. Xia left the ring.

-The Injury Report featured Ash by Elegance, Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, and the wrestlers in the Slammiversary X Division match and the tag team title match. [c]

-Gia Miller and TNA President Carlos Silva sat at a table with TNA World Champion Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth for their World Title Summit (which was recorded “earlier in the day”), ahead of their match at Slammiversary. Nic talked about Santana’s great year. Santana talked about some of the personal obstacles he has faced. He said that the title is bigger than pro wrestling. Santana said he was there for TNA when they needed him, but Nic wasn’t.

Nic said that someday Santana would learn what it is like to be an international star. Nic said that Santana is lucky his dad isn’t around to see him fail one more time. Santana took off his sunglasses and stood up. Nic stood up too. Santana punched Nic in the face. Ryan Nemeth attacked Santana from behind. When Santana turned around, Nic attacked Santana and threw his head into the table. The Nemeths left. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about the World Title Summit. Hannifan said that Santana was taken to a hospital and was questionable for Slammiversary. He hoped to have a medical update later.

-Moose came to the ring for a promo. JDC was with him. Moose addressed Eddie Edwards and said just like Eddie’s wife, payback is a bitch. This brought Eddie and Alisha Edwards down the ramp. They got in the ring. Eddie said he realized that Moose and JDC were a cancer that prevented The System from reaching the next level. He said he would end this feud once and for all at Slammiversary in his hometown of Boston.

JDC took the mic and talked about his long history with Eddie. He said wrestling is making Eddie sick in the head and he would lose everyone in his life. Alisha grabbed the mic when JDC brought up their family. She said The System is better without JDC. She said Moose wants revenge on her for playing him for a fool. She told Moose to spear her. Moose left the ring. Alisha called him a coward. Moose got back in the ring, but JDC stopped him. Alisha said she would rather die than throw in the towel. Moose said there would be a funeral at Slammiversary.

-Video package on the Ricky Sosa vs. Eric Young feud. [c]

(4) LEON SLATER & KC NAVARRO & FABIAN AICHNER vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & FRANKIE KAZARIAN & MR. ELEGANCE

Alexander immediately tagged to Frankie so he could avoid Slater. Elegance faced off with Aichner. KC hit a series of moves on Elegance and scored a two count. Slater, Aichner, and KC did dives to the outside. [c]

Slater and Alexander exchanged punches. Slater fought back against the heels and made the tag to Aichner, who ran wild. Frankie got a two count on KC. KC was triple teamed and Frankie got a two count. The match broke down and everyone exchanged moves. In the chaos, Slater hit a Swanton 450 on Mr. Elegance, but Frankie was able to roll up Slater for a pin.

WINNERS: Frankie Kazarian & Cedric Alexander & Mr. Elegance in 15:00.

-Nic Nemeth was shown on his way to the ring. [c]

-Nic Nemeth walked to the ring for a promo. Hannifan said he had a medical update on Santana. Nic said he had breaking news: he said Santana wouldn’t make it to Slammiversary or back to the wrestling business. He said it was time to crown him as the world champion. Nic called out Carlos Silva.

Ryan Nemeth emerged from backstage and he had been beaten up. A bloodied Santana walked out and continued beating up Ryan. Carlos Silva called out security, who stopped Santana and Nemeth from fighting. Daria Rae came out too. Santana broke lose and got in the ring. Nic left up the ramp. Santana walked through the crowd.