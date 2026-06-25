FREE PODCAST 6/25 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Edge returns to ruin the Universal Championship address by Roman Reigns, Big E qualifies for Money in the Bank, Bayley pins Bianca Belair, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (6-25-2021), PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE Smackdown with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include Edge’s return, the prospects of a Reigns vs. Edge match, whether or not Edge should have been brought back as a heel, the future of Roman Reigns, is the person who will eventually beat Reigns on the roster right now, the inconsistent and shallow women’s division on Smackdown, Big E’s chances at winning the MITB ladder match, and more. Enjoy!

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