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VIP PODCAST 6/25 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Previews of big weekend events including WWE Night of Champions, AEW Forbidden Door, NXT GAB, TNA Slammiversary, more (92 min.)

June 25, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite followed by a preview of the Forbidden Door PPV
  • Review of NXT TV and then a preview of the Great American Bash PLE
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw and then a preview of WWE Night of Champions
  • A preview of the TNA Slammiversary PPV with an overview of the state of TNA
  • A look at New Japan’s Korakuen Hall show
  • Thoughts on Joe Doering going into hospice care
  • The latest UFC happenings and a preview

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-sections/todd-martin-collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/wrestlingthroughtheyears

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Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

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Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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