Tony Khan says NJPW sale is “something to keep an eye on”

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AEW CEO and booker Tony Khan says the sale of NJPW from Bushiroad to TV Asahi and Cyber Agent is “something to keep an eye on. ”Well, it is a very interesting transaction,” said Khan speaking to PWTorch columnist Sean Radican during the Forbidden Door PPV media call today. “It’s definitely something to keep an eye on, and it has not changed any of the day-to-day work with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“Hiroshi Tanahashi, the president of New Japan Pro Wrestling and Gedo are people I continue to work with and I think it’s been the same administration I’ve worked with earlier this year and last year. So, it has not been a change in the sense that Tanahashi and Gedo are still representing the office.”

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Khan praised Tanahashi and Gedo and said he was happy for the new owners. “They’re great men and I like them both very much individually and as part of the New Japan team,” said Khan. “And I’m very happy for the new owners. They’ve done a great job promoting the New Japan shows. They’re a great media partner for New Japan and I’m sure that they’ll be great ambassadors and owners of the New Japan Pro Wrestling company.”

Khan said he feels like moving forward there will be consistency and continuity with his working relationship with NJPW. “And I’m looking forward to working with their administration and it feels like there’s a lot of consistency and continuity between the administrations with Tanahashi and Gedo still leading the office,” said Khan.

AEW is teaming with NJPW, CMLL, and Stardom to put on the Forbidden Door PPV on June 28. It will air on HBO Max, most traditional PPV providers, and PPV.com. The show is headlined by a Team MJF vs. Team Mark Briscoe 12 Man Steel Cage match. If Team Briscoe wins, Briscoe will get a shot at MJF’s AEW World Championship. Other matches on the show include Owen Hart Foundation Final Round matches. The men’s final features Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland and the women’s final features Maya World vs. Mercedes Mone.