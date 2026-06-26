VIP PODCAST 6/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is it a huge mistake if WWE tries to turn Roman heel, Mabel as King of the Ring, LaMelo Ball trade, Knicks-Wolves, World Cup, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- What happened to Trevor Lee’s career?
- Thoughts on the DX imitating The Nation and appearing in blackface
- A discussion on babyface vs. babyface match-ups, including what Paul Boesch said about it decades ago, and whether some Royal Rumble examples from the mid-1990s show it can work well?
- An extended discussion whether turning Roman Reigns heel to set up heel-face feuds with Jacob Fatu and Oba Femi is better than Reigns facing Oba some day in a face vs. face situation?
- Is Oba Femi more of a special attraction than a centerpiece star and will that make it difficult to make him a long-term champion? Is he more like Undertaker or Andre the Giant?
- Did the Knicks fleece the Timberwolves in the Karl-Anthony Towns feud?
- Thoughts on Mabel’s career and his King of the Ring win
- Can Solo Sikoa make an effective babyface as he’s shown dry wit and sarcasm that he could use against heels?
- What are the pros and cons of “striking the while the iron is hot” with Oba Femi becoming champion?
- Some World Cup talk
- What are Todd’s top five Survivor Series events in the pre-Attitude Era time period?
- Todd’s thoughts on the outlook for the Washington Wizards
- Thoughts on LaMelo Ball being traded to the Timberwolves
- Is it becoming harder to get wrestlers over via in-ring work because fans are reacting more to ring entrances and promos?
- Thoughts on false, exaggerated reports on UFC viewership for the White House event
- Could wrestlers who are have been labeled as “marks” for the business learn from wrestlers who didn’t grow up as fans because of how they treat their careers as a business and not an art form?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-
Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@
Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.