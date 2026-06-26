VIP PODCAST 6/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is it a huge mistake if WWE tries to turn Roman heel, Mabel as King of the Ring, LaMelo Ball trade, Knicks-Wolves, World Cup, more (141 min.)

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SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What happened to Trevor Lee’s career?

Thoughts on the DX imitating The Nation and appearing in blackface

A discussion on babyface vs. babyface match-ups, including what Paul Boesch said about it decades ago, and whether some Royal Rumble examples from the mid-1990s show it can work well?

An extended discussion whether turning Roman Reigns heel to set up heel-face feuds with Jacob Fatu and Oba Femi is better than Reigns facing Oba some day in a face vs. face situation?

Is Oba Femi more of a special attraction than a centerpiece star and will that make it difficult to make him a long-term champion? Is he more like Undertaker or Andre the Giant?

Did the Knicks fleece the Timberwolves in the Karl-Anthony Towns feud?

Thoughts on Mabel’s career and his King of the Ring win

Can Solo Sikoa make an effective babyface as he’s shown dry wit and sarcasm that he could use against heels?

What are the pros and cons of “striking the while the iron is hot” with Oba Femi becoming champion?

Some World Cup talk

What are Todd’s top five Survivor Series events in the pre-Attitude Era time period?

Todd’s thoughts on the outlook for the Washington Wizards

Thoughts on LaMelo Ball being traded to the Timberwolves

Is it becoming harder to get wrestlers over via in-ring work because fans are reacting more to ring entrances and promos?

Thoughts on false, exaggerated reports on UFC viewership for the White House event

Could wrestlers who are have been labeled as “marks” for the business learn from wrestlers who didn’t grow up as fans because of how they treat their careers as a business and not an art form?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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