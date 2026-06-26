WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2026

Where: LONDON, ENGLAND AT THE O2

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 13,328 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Paige vs. Jacy Jayne

Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

Giulia vs. Kiana James

Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer – AAA Cruiserweight Championship match

Tiffany Stratton & Alexa Bliss vs. Michin & B-Fab

Cody Rhodes to appear

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/19): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cody vs. Gunther for WWE title with Sami as referee, Flair vs. Morgan in QOTR Semifinals, Jey vs. Je’Von in KOTR Semifinals

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Big E on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods leaving WWE, his career-ending neck injury, fans threatening Ridge Holland