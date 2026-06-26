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WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (6/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 26, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2026

Where: LONDON, ENGLAND AT THE O2

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 13,328 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Paige vs. Jacy Jayne
  • Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green
  • Giulia vs. Kiana James
  • Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer – AAA Cruiserweight Championship match
  • Tiffany Stratton & Alexa Bliss vs. Michin & B-Fab
  • Cody Rhodes to appear

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/19): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cody vs. Gunther for WWE title with Sami as referee, Flair vs. Morgan in QOTR Semifinals, Jey vs. Je’Von in KOTR Semifinals

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Big E on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods leaving WWE, his career-ending neck injury, fans threatening Ridge Holland

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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