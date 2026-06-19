WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/19): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cody vs. Gunther for WWE title with Sami as referee, Flair vs. Morgan in QOTR Semifinals, Jey vs. Je’Von in KOTR Semifinals

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 19, 2026

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI AT T-MOBILE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: As of Friday morning, WrestleTix reported that 6,362 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 19,252 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed everyone to Kansas City, which is the city that hosted the first-ever Smackdown. Wrestlers arrived at the arena including Jey Uso, Je’Von Evans, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Gunther, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. Tessitore mentioned that Summerslam is only six weeks away. He also noted that the show would kick off with the WWE Championship match and will be commercial free.

– Sami Zayn came to the ring decked out in referee attire. He slapped fans as a babyface would, while slapping a “Sami sux” sign out of a fan’s hands. Gunther’s music played as soon as Zayn got into the ring. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes came out last (as a champion should) and received a strong crowd reaction. Ring announcer Mark Nash delivered the formal championship introductions, including Sami Zayn, who was booed. Tessitore pointed out that at the very first Smackdown (again, in this city) back in 1999, there was also a WWE Championship match with a special guest referee. In that case, it was Triple H defeating The Rock for the title, with special referee Shawn Michaels.

(1) CODY RHODES (c) vs. GUNTHER – WWE Championship Match (w/Sami Zayn as Guest Referee)

During an early lock-up breakup by Zayn, Gunther chopped Cody hard to the mat. Zayn broke up another lock-up, which frustrated Cody but was the legal thing to do by Zayn. Gunther flattened Cody with another knife-edge chop. Cody fought back with repeated right hands again until Zayn backed him off. Gunther took advantage of that and dropped Cody with a big boot. Gunther chopped him down one more time and covered for an early two-count. Cody flipped out of a suplex attempt and hit a Cody cutter. Cody hit a powerslam but wasn’t able to capitalize on it, as Gunther kicked his legs out from under him and locked in a figure-four leglock. Cody tried to reverse it but Gunther used the ropes for leverage until Zayn caught him and forced a break. Gunther argued with Zayn, leading to Cody rolling him up and nearly scoring the win. Gunther laid him out with a big clothesline and argued with Zayn again.

The crowd chanted for Cody. He rallied and hit a Cross Rhodes out of nowhere. He covered but Zayn stopped the count because he saw Gunther’s foot under the bottom rope. Wade Barrett pointed out that it was the exact same thing that the referee missed during their match at Clash in Italy, which caused Gunther to lose that match. Cody argued with Zayn, even though Zayn was right. Zayn warned Cody not to put his hands on an official, but then Zayn pushed Cody right into an awaiting Gunther, who locked on the sleeper hold. Zayn didn’t know what to do as Gunther told Zayn that Cody was out cold. Cody managed to make it to the ropes but Gunther wouldn’t break the hold, so Zayn pulled him off. Gunther pushed Zayn and then pie-faced him. Zayn slapped Gunther. So, Gunther powerbombed Zayn!

The match continued with Cody hitting a super Cody Cutter off the top rope. Cody hit the Cross Rhodes and called for a new referee. A referee ran down and made the count, but Gunther kicked out at two! Gunther powerbombed Cody and stacked him as the second official started counting. From the outside, Zayn pulled the official to the floor. Zayn yelled at Gunther from the floor for putting his hands on him. Cody went for a sunset flip but Gunther held onto the ropes. However, Zayn kicked Gunther’s hands off and when Cody had him pinned Zayn made a very fast three-count.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes via pinfall in 12:00. Rhodes retained the WWE Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was an intriguing finish to surprisingly short match. Zayn strictly enforced the rules, irritating Gunther to the point that he finally snapped and powerbombed Zayn. Zayn was completely biased toward Cody after that and legitimately caused Gunther to lose. It’s very fitting for Zayn’s character because he can now say that he was again trying to be the good guy but Gunther forced him not to be. And Cody can also still be mad at Zayn for aiding him in getting a cheap victory, which will infuriate Zayn even more.)

Gunther was irate after the match. They abruptly went to a commercial. [c]

– When they returned from the break, all three parties were arguing with Nick Aldis about what happened. The second referee was there too. Cody walked back out to the ring and demanded that another referee come back out and re-start the match. From the back, Zayn said that was ridiculous. Gunther knocked him out and ran to the ring with the earlier second official with him. The match was re-started.

(1B) CODY RHODES (c) vs. GUNTHER – WWE Championship Match (continued)

They traded blows until Cody tried to lock on a sleeper hold. Gunther escaped and locked in a sleeper of his own. Cody reversed it but Gunther quickly got it back on. Cody backed into a corner and out of nowhere Zayn reappeared and nailed Gunther with a Helluva kick. The referee called for the bell after about two minutes.

WINNER: No contest in 2:00. Rhodes retained the WWE Championship.

Zayn punched the referee and grabbed the title. As he was yelling at Gunther, Cody tried to pull him away. Zayn swung the title, seemingly blindly, and nailed Cody with it. Zayn was upset with himself and threw the belt down. The crowd chanted “Sami sucks” as he continued to look upset. He stormed back up the ramp and held his hands to his head in disbelief of what happened.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It continued the themes of what I said above. Both Cody and Gunther have reasons to be annoyed with Zayn.)

– Cathy Kelley asked Jade Cargill backstage where her focus was now that she was eliminated from the Queen of the Ring tournament. Michin and B-Fab chimed in that Tiffany Stratton stuck her nose in Jade’s business. Jade said that Stratton needed to put the United States title on the line so she could take it from her. [c]

– Gunther yelled at Nick Aldis again and said he screwed him over. Aldis yelled back, fairly pointing out that Gunther was the one who asked for Zayn to be the referee. Gunther said Aldis wasn’t fit for his job and demanded another championship match at Night of Champions.

– Solo Sikoa talked to Jacob Fatu in the locker room. Fatu said he was sent there by Roman Reigns to make sure no one interfered in Jey Uso’s match later tonight. He also told Solo that he’s running out of time to make the right choice. Solo asked what that meant but Fatu told him to take it how he wanted. Fatu left. Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga questioned what that was all about so Solo tried to diffuse things by saying it was nothing. Solo said they would regain the tag team titles tonight as a family. Tama said that Solo’s business was starting to mess with theirs and that Solo should stay in the back for their match. Talla said that the Bloodline wasn’t their problem, and that only the tag title were.

The WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth entered for their title defense. Tessitore pointed out that Truth was healed up and medically cleared. [c]

– A Blake Monroe “Dear Diary” vignette aired. It was focused on Giulia. Blake said that Giulia’s judgment had been clouded, unlike hers.

(2) DAMIAN PRIEST & R-TRUTH (c) vs. TALLA TONGA & TAMA TONGA (w/Solo Sikoa) – WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Talla and Tama were undefeated as a tag team. Priest started off against Talla with a lockup. Priest crotch chopped him. Talla no-sold some Priest forearms and shoulder-blocked him down as they showed the AAA Tag Team champions The War Raiders watching from a backstage monitor. Tama tagged in and Priest took control. Truth tagged in and did a split. Then he hit a corner splash and his “Cena move set” including the five knuckle shuffle. He started to lift Tama for an AA which prompted Talla to start climbing into the ring. Truth got distracted and Tama knocked him to the floor. Talla chokeslammed Priest onto the apron from the floor. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Truth and Tama were down as they showed The War Raiders in the back watching again. Priest tagged in and took control with a spin kick and leaping corner back elbows. He hit a flatliner on Tama and covered for a two-count. Talla came in illegally and attempted a chokeslam. Priest fought it off and clotheslined him to the floor. Tama ducked a rebound lariat and hit a snap neckbreaker. Solo showed up at ringside by the announce desk. Talla was distracted by it. Priest came running over and got into it with Talla, who ended running himself into the ring post. Tama reached down to grab Priest by the hair, so Truth rolled him up for the three count.

WINNERS: Damian Priest & R-Truth by pinfall in 10:00. Priest and Truth retained the tag team titles.

After that match, Solo was upset that they lost. Tama and Talla left without him.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A plodding match that didn’t give Tama enough chance to shine. The clear intent is to see what will happen with the MFT group moving forward.)

– Sami Zayn talked to his comatose planking buddy Johnny Gargano as wife Candice LeRae observed with disgust. Zayn talked about how the hardest thing in the world was doing the right thing. He called himself the last real good guy again. Nick Aldis walked up and yelled at him for his actions earlier. Zayn was furious and pointed out that he called the match down the middle until Gunther attacked him. Zayn pointed out that he didn’t cost Cody Rhodes the championship like Aldis thought he would. Zayn said that Cody should be thanking him because he’s the reason Cody is still the champion. Zayn said he was here now and he wasn’t going away that easily. Aldis said nothing.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Zayn reminds me of Bret Hart in two different ways. It feels like he may be on his way to reviving Hart’s “heel in The United States/babyface in Canada gimmick. But more he reminds me of Hart who, even in real life, says mostly things that are true, but because he comes across as whining a lot of people don’t like him. Zayn is doing a phenomenal job with it and remain the most intriguing character on any WWE show.)

– Jey Uso was hyping himself up and complimenting his opponent for tonight Je’Von Evans. Evans walked up clapping but annoyed Jey by calling him “unc.” Jey said he was going to slap the taste out of his mouth and make him his son.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I hope Jey doesn’t slap the taste out of his son’s mouth.)

(3) CARMELO HAYES vs. RICKY SAINTS – United States Championship Number One Contender Match

Saints took his time taking off his jacket and tried to cheap shot Hayes, but Hayes caught hit foot. Hayes hit a springboard clothesline. He went for another to drop a leg but Saint moved and went for an old school. Hayes had that scouted and yanked him off. Hayes hit his somersault over the top rope right onto the top of Saint’s head on the floor. Saints evaded a frog splash and hit a running uppercut/bulldog combo. Hayes rallied with a DDT on the apron as they went to a split screen. [c]

Barrett noted how evenly matched both grapplers had been over their recent series of matches. Saint hit a back suplex and cockily covered for a two-count. They exchanged chops. Saints went for another running bulldog but Hayes stopped him in his tracks and gave him a back suplex. They countered more moves until Hayes hit a pretty springboard no-look DDT that earned a nearfall. Barrett praised Hayes’s endurance, noting that he wasn’t even breathing heavy. After a tilt-a-whirl, they traded pinning combinations. Saints hit a flapjack and covered for another nearfall. They double-clotheslined each other and both grapplers were down.

Hayes hit the Dirty Diana and a cutter and covered for the one…two…another kick out by Saints. Hayes was distraught. He slowly climbed to the top and leapt off but Saints evaded again. They countered a few more times and Saints was upset because he thought he’d scored a three count. The turnbuckle came off during the exchange. Hayes got crotched onto the exposed buckle. Saints went for the Rochambeau but Hayes managed to reverse it into the First 48 codebreaker. Saint kicked Hayes off of him and it caused Hayes to hit the back of his head on the exposed buckle. Hayes was out cold. Saints hooked both legs and scored the win.

WINNER: Ricky Saints via pinfall in 14:00. Saints is the number one contender for the United States Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a very good match. Hayes consistently has strong showings and this was the best Saints has looked on the main roster in my opinion.)

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– Nick Aldis apologized to Cody Rhodes in the back for everything that happened tonight. Cody said he was just tired of catering to Gunther and Sami Zayn and asked for a Triple Threat Match at Night of Champions. Aldis agreed and shook his hand.

– Cathy Kelley asked Charlotte Flair what it would mean for her to win Queen of the Ring and earn a championship match at Summerslam. Flair said that she’s proved time and time again that she’s the Queen, with or without a crown. She said that she hasn’t been a world champion for a few years and wanted to win her 15th at Summerslam. [c]

– Danhausen had Miz and Kit Wilson hooked up to his computer, complete with tin foil hats on. He pressed buttons and it caused them to say their catchphrases. Angel and Berto angrily walked in and were mad at Danhausen for not cursing the Knicks again. They said he owed them money because they lost of lot betting against the Knicks. They started to strangle him until Matt Cardona came and saved him because he’d bet on the Knicks to win. Danhausen called him Zack Ryder, so (like last week) Cardona reminded him of his “new” name. Cardona touched the Miz and got shocked, which caused him to yell “Woo Woo Woo” and “You Know It” like he did when he was Ryder.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It’s possible that Cardona just got shocked into being Zack Ryder again. I don’t think it will really move the needle on a Cardona/Ryder push.)

– Finn Balor congratulated R-Truth in the locker room for retaining the tag team titles. Truth talked about trying to get Balor a title shot because once you are in the Judgment Day you’re “4 life.” Damian Priest walked up and said he wasn’t going to celebrate with someone he can’t trust (meaning former Judgment Day ally turned foe Balor).

– Jey Uso made his Yeet entrance through the crowd for the next match. [c]

(4) JEY USO vs. JE’VON EVANS – King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals

Jey appeared to be very focused. Evans showed off his speed early, trying to win with a quick roll-up. Jey pushed him and Evans responded with a pretty dropkick that send Jey to the floor. Jey tried to sneak in the ring and got hit in the mouth with another dropkick. Jey retreated to regroup again so Evans flew over the top onto him. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

There was a lot of jawing back and forth. Evans hit a suplex and kipped up as the crowd cheered him on. Evans was selling the ribs while telling Jey to get up. Jey rebounded with a pop up Samoan Drop. Evans landed hard on his side, which looked painful. Jey ripped off Evans’ shirt and saw that his ribs were taped up. He keyed in on them as Evans struggled to catch his breath. Evans tried to fight back but Jey knocked him off the top rope and sent him crashing to the floor as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Tessitore said that Evans took more damage to his ribs during the break. He still managed to hit a Spanish Fly off the top rope and covered for a nearfall. They traded blows until both men were down. The crowd turned on their cell phone lights for some reason. Jey hit a superkick and a spear and covered, but Evans kicked out of the finisher. Evans slowly got to his feet and kicked a charging Jey in the mouth. Evans screamed and hit the Red Dot spin kick. He went up top but Jey knocked him off and quickly hit another spear. Jey went to the top rope with urgency and hit the Uso splash to earn the win.

WINNER: Jey Uso by pinfall in 18:00. Jey advanced to the King of the Ring Finals.

After the match, Jey held up Evans’ hand in a show of good sportsmanship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was fun match with an expected result. Evans continues to be impressive. He paces out his big moves. He shows fire. He sold his “injured” ribs very well. It remains to be seen if Jey can defeat Oba Femi in the KOTR Finals.)

– Fatu talked to Solo in the back again. Solo said he knew that Roman just wanted to get in his head. He told Fatu to tell Roman that if he continues to get involved in his business then he may have to go to Roman’s show to get involved in his.

– There was a pre-tape where Giulia gave a promo in English about her facing Kiana James next week on Smackdown in London.

– Tiffany Stratton told Cathy Kelley that she would give Jade Cargill a title match at Night of Champions. Chelsea Green walked up and acted like they were friends. Stratton questioned why after a year of insulting her and kicking her when she was down, why suddenly she wanted to be friends (a good point). Stratton said she could handle things alone. [c]

– Liv Morgan had a pre-tape where she said she would win Queen of the Ring. In another, Paige and Brie Bella said they would take on anyone, but next it was Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. They spoke about them positively.

– Fatal Influence complained to the camera from the women’s locker room about how they had the tag team titles won last week but got screwed. Jayne said she was going to demand a match against Paige for next week in London.

– Cody Rhodes congratulated Jey Uso on his win and said there was one to go. Jey said he was going to see him on Summerslam. Cody left. Old friend Sami Zayn walked up and said he thought Jey was going to win King of the Ring but that when he wins he will be facing Zayn after her wins the title instead of Cody. Jey said he would do what he has to do in that situation. Zayn asked Jey to say hi to the family.

– Charlotte Flair was about to enter for the main event but Jade Cargill and her henchwomen met her at the Gorilla position. The audio was messed up so it was hard to tell what they said. Flair said that Cargill could enter Queen of the Ring again next year. They appeared to let her pass but B-Fab clipped her leg from behind. Cargill stomped on her knee. Flair held her knee in pain as officials quickly checked on her. [c]

As Flair told officials she needed to compete, Liv Morgan walked by her laughing and said “Well that’s too bad. I guess I’ll see you out there.” Alexa Bliss was also there checking on Flair. Morgan went to the ring for the match. Flair demanded that her music be played. She limped out to the ring.

Before Flair could even get in the ring, Morgan clipped her leg while she was on the apron. Nick Aldis came to ringside and pleaded with her not to wrestle tonight. Flair told the referee to the ring the bell. The match started with twenty minutes left in the hour.

(5) CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. LIV MORGAN – Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals

Morgan charged but Flair dodged and dropped her with a clothesline. Morgan quickly recovered and clipped her knee again. Morgan rammed her leg into the ring apron from ringside and then again into the steel steps. Flair awkwardly said “my knee” into the camera as they went to a commercial. [c]

Morgan continued to work the left knee and Flair continued to yell “my knee”, which is something no one would actually do if they hurt themselves. Morgan suplexed Flair’s knee onto the bottom rope. She went for another but Flair reversed it. She gingerly climbed to the top and leapt off with a cross-body. The referee counted one…two…Morgan kicked out. They traded blows. Flair sat her down at her reserved table at the Flair chop house and served her several portions. She tried to lift her up but her knee buckled. Morgan jumped off the top but Flair gave her a big boot (with her right leg) and covered for a two-count. She took too long trying to go up to the top rope, giving Morgan time to recover and powerbomb her off the top. [c]

Flair kept trying to fight. Morgan hit a backstabber and covered for a nearfall. Morgan yet again chop blocked the surgically repaired left knee. Flair tried to rally again with a big boot and a Natural Selection from the second rope that led to a two-count. She locked in the figure four and bridged for the figure eight. Morgan screamed in agony and turned it over, reversing the pain. Flair turned it again but it propelled Morgan into a rope break. Flair struggled to stand up and Morgan chopped her down again. Morgan cinched in a single-leg Boston Crab (which looked good). Flair crawled to the ropes but Morgan dragged her back to the middle of the ring. Flair crawled again and made it to the ropes, forcing a break. Flair fell to ringside. The medical team, Alexa Bliss, and Nick Aldis came over to talk to her and beg her to quit again. Flair said no again. Flair rolled into the ring and Morgan hit the Oblivion. She hooked the leg but Flair kicked out. Morgan reapplied the Boston Crab and wrenched back, forcing Flair to tap out.

WINNER: Liv Morgan by submission in 19:00. Morgan advanced to the Queen of the Ring Finals.

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