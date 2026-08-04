FREE PODCAST 8/3 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & White discuss Roman’s clear heel turn tonight and why he’s still not actually a heel, plus Fatu, Bron-Oba, Becky’s return (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White to discuss Raw with live chat and live caller interaction throughout. They begin by discussing Roman Reigns’s clear-cut heel turn tonight but why he’s also of course not actually a heel, and how the goal to be “cinema” and focus on “moments” is undercutting so much of what they could doing right now. Also, what’s up with Jacob Fatu’s actions? Should Becky Lynch explain her change of heart? Should Sol Ruca even be on TV at this point? Is Chad Gable miscast at this point?

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