FREE PODCAST 8/2 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Cody vs. Malakai Black in main event and teasing retirement, continuation of Page-Omega, Jericho-Guerrera, Christian Cage named number one contender, more (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-4-2021), PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite with listener calls, an onsite correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the Cody Rhodes retirement angle, whether or not Cody is turning heel, the presentation of Malakai Black, Black’s definitive win and corresponding crowd reaction, Jericho vs. Guerrera, Christian Cage’s momentum, possible All Out opponents for the Young Bucks, and more.
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