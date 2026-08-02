VIP PODCAST 8/2 – WWE Summerslam Night 2 Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Fann review entire card headlined by Roman vs. Seth, plus Gable-Penta, Sami-Balor-Gunther-KO, Dom-Danhausen, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE Summerslam Night 1 PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin and Rich Fann. They marched through the show in order from the expanded Fatal 4-Way opener with the return of Kevin Owens through Chad Gable’s IC Title win in his home state to the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins main event that WWE let everyone know was most certainly an all-time classic. They also sprinkle in reactions to the post-show happenings including Paul Levesque and Kevin Owen with newsworthy comments.

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