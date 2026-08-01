WWE SUMMERSLAM NIGHT 1 PRIMER: Preview and predictions for CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes, Gunther vs. Nick Aldis,

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WWE SummerSlam will be a two night affair. It will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on August 1-2, 2026.

Night 1

CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Championship match

Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Sami Zayn when Cody faced Zayn and Gunther in a triple threat match at Night of Champions. This led to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis getting suspended for an altercation with Gunther (more on that later).

On the following SmackDown, Jey Uso and Cody both came after the title. Raw GM Adam Pearce, covering for Aldis, scheduled a number one contender match between Jey and Cody, declaring that the winner would face Zayn for the title on the next Raw, much to Zayn’s chagrin. Cody won the match.

On the following Raw, Gunther, upset that Cody was getting another shot at a title that he believed was rightfully his, attacked Cody, knocking him out of the title match. Pearce was left without a main event until an reinstated Aldis, who was upset at Pearce’s meddling with his show, revealed that he had negotiated with a new challenger. The challenger was CM Punk who was returning to WWE after a hiatus following WrestleMania.

Punk won the match. On the following SmackDown Cody challenged Punk for the title at SummerSlam and Punk agreed, and Aldis sanctioned the match. This upset Zayn, who was upset his reign lasted only nine days and blamed management for “screwing him” out of the title, and it upset Gunther, blaming Aldis for keeping him from the title, claiming that Aldis jealous of Gunther for Gunther’s successful wrestling career while Aldis “failed” in his. Gunther demanded to make it “right” by putting him in the Cody/Punk match.

Aldis confronted Gunther in the ring and announced that Gunther and Zayn would face Cody and Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Unhappy, Gunther attacked and choked out Aldis. On the next SmackDown, Pearce, covering for Aldis, revealed that, before being attacked, Aldis was going to announce that if Gunther and Zayn won their match, that they’d be added to the SummerSlam match.

Punk and Cody won the match when Aldis interfered, keeping their SummerSlam match a one on one affair, but the match led to the usual misunderstandings that just added acrimony to their relationship, making things more personal. Cody made it about his personal feelings about Punk while Punk was “it’s just about the belt bro” to add “stakes” to the feud.

Prediction: A side note to the above, several wrestlers have complained how the same guys keep getting title shots, starting to buy into Gunther and Zayn’s claim of Cody being the WWE “golden boy” which might be hints of a Cody heel turn (or someone undercutting Cody behind the scenes). Cody winning will exacerbate that position which is fine if he turns heel. Otherwise Punk should retain.

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

I’m moving this match up the queue due to the build being so intertwined with the Cody Rhodes/CM Punk championship match.

Ever since Gunther used the favor Paul Heyman owed him to negotiate his way onto SmackDown, Gunther has been butting heads with GM Nick Aldis as Aldis has refused to be bullied by Gunther and his demands and antics. Gunther blamed his setbacks on Aldis and things escalated into physicality between the two. Gunther accused Aldis of being jealous of him due to Aldis being a “failed” wrestler. Aldis has been champion in various promotions like TNA/Impact and NWA.

Prediction: I think Aldis needs to win this if they are keeping him as GM. He’s a legit wrestler, unlike a McAfee type, and is in a position of authority so losing strips him of some of that authority. If he’s going back to full time wrestling though, losing to Gunther might be what motivates him to get into “wrestling shape” leading to a longer term feud.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar – Hell in a Cell match

Oba Femi won the King of the Ring tournament and the right to challenge either champion for their brand’s top title. On the following Raw, right before he could announce his decision, a wild Brock Lesnar appeared. Lesnar accused Oba of talking *bleep* about him and attacked Oba. Oba recovered and challenged Lesnar to a fight at SummerSlam. Lesnar agreed but only if the match was in Hell in a Cell. Later Oba gave up his SummerSlam title shot, saying he can cash it in later and that Lesnar would likely have interfered in any case.

Prediction: Tied at one win a piece, Oba Femi wins the feud and the only drama is how much “damage” they do to the cell and whether or not Lesnar officially retires.

Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky – Women’s World Championship match

Iyo Sky defeated Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on her way to face their “leader” and current Women’s World Championship match, Liv Morgan in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The winner of the tournament received the right to challenge the champion of their choice at SummerSlam and Liv was hoping to become a double Champion. Iyo defeated her and immediately challenged Liv for her title. Since then the two have been meddling in each other’s business with Iyo usually getting the worst of it. Also Danhausen has cursed the Judgment Day and stole some money from them which had divided Liv’s attention.

Prediction and analysis: With how frazzled Liv has been over the Danhausen situation and seemingly not taking Iyo seriously, I’d hope the plan is for Iyo to win. Maybe feud with the Bayley killer Lyra Valkyria next. Otherwise, I can see Liv picking up her feud with Stephanie Vaquer.

LA Knight & Solo Sikoa & Royce Keyes vs. Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu

With Roman Reigns having won the World Heavyweight Championship and having brought Jacob Fatu to heel, he ordered the Usos and Jacob Fatu to return Solo Sikoa into the fold. This created friction between Jey Uso and LA Knight who had been allied until that point. Knight doesn’t trust Jimmy Uso or Reigns as they cost him matches against Reigns in the past and Knight is not too keen with this Bloodline reunion.

Jacob Fatu has friction with Jimmy who Jacob does not respect. Jacob only respects and follows Reigns’s orders. The Bloodline headed to Smackdown to force Solo to answer to Reigns but ran into Royce Keys. Keyes was really tight with Jacob once upon a time and doesn’t like the fact that he’s allowed himself to come under Reigns’s thrall. Jimmy warned Keyes to stay out of “family business” but Keyes continued melding led to the Bloodline, including Fatu, to attack Keyes.

Solo, who had previously been courting an alliance with Keyes, began to court an alliance with LA Knight, the enemy of my enemy is my friend. After falling short after several encounters with the Bloodline due to the numbers advantage, Knight and Keyes agreed to a temporary alliance to deal with the Bloodline.

Knight challenged the Bloodline to a match at SummerSlam hoping to take them out so they won’t interfere in Reigns’s behalf when he defends the World Heavyweight Title.

Predictions: The Bloodline has been coasting on old glory and if they are to be used as either a face or heel faction going forward, They need a strong win. I’m expecting Reigns versus Rollins to begin settling what side of the ledger Reigns and the Bloodline ultimately fall to. Because of this, the Bloodline need a dominant win

Nikki Bella & Brie Bella & Paige vs. Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid & Fallon Henly

Ever since their main roster debut Fatal Influence, Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henly have been feuding with then WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Paige and Brie Bella. They eventually faced off at Saturday Night’s Main Event where Henly and Reid won the titles. Brie defeated Reid on the following SmackDown but Brie and Paige were attacked by the rest of Fatal Influence. Nikki Bella made her return from injury to make the save and this match was set.

Prediction: This match doesn’t really matter. As I expect Nikki and Brie to win the titles as was supposed to happen before Nikki’s injury, faces win to establish a claim.