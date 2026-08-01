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VIP PODCAST 7/31 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Punk-Cody, Balor-Sami, Aldis-Gunther angles to hype Summerslam, plus Ladder Match qualifier, final Summerslam hype (19 min.)

August 1, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 31 edition of WWE Smackdown including the final hype for Summerslam with a Nick Aldis-Gunther angle, a CM Punk-Cody Rhodes confrontation, the latest Ladder Match qualifier, a Sami Zayn-Finn Balor verbal exchange, and more.

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