VIP PODCAST 7/31 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with Violent J – Thoughts on his appearances in AEW this week, interactions with AEW COO Tony Khan, growth of JCW and wrestlers on the roster, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by one half of ICP, and JCW co-founder and co-owner, Violent J, for a new Radican Worldwide interview talking about his recent appearances in AEW this past week and the growth of JCW as an independent promotion.
Violent J discusses the following topics:
- AEW COO and booker Tony Khan saying he’s a fan of JCW Lunacy on social media
- How did the opportunity come about for him to appear on AEW TV this week?
- Did he know the clip of him and Shaggy on the Dynamite pre-show went viral on social media during the show
- Thoughts on doing the Ice Bucket challenge to honor AEW wrestler Rebel, who was diagnosed with ALS earlier this year, on Collision
- JCW potentially appearing on the MyAEW streaming platform
- ICP being the only tag team to appear in every major promotion
- Why he made JCW a weekly wrestling promotion that is attempting to appeal to all wrestling fans
- Working with Vince Russo in JCW
- Adding new talent to JCW recently to freshen the roster
- Caleb Konley’s growth as a performer during his time in JCW
- What to expect from JCW’s Bloodymania events from The Gathering of the Juggalos next month
- Next steps JCW needs to take to be self-sustaining
You can watch JCW Lunacy every week on the Psychopathic Records YouTube channel HERE.
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