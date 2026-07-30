VIP PODCAST 7/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Summerslam preview and thoughts on night 1 vs. 2 match selections, AEW Redemption fallout with Omega-Ospreay, NJPW G1, Grayson Waller (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reviews of WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown including the latest Cody Rhodes-CM Punk and Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns face-to-face exchanges

A preview of Summerslam and thoughts on the divide of matches between the two nights

A review of NXT’s latest episode including Grayson Waller’s pseudo-shoot promo

A recap of the latest New Japan G1 matches

Review of AEW Collision and Dynamite including the big Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay segment

A review of last weekend’s UFC event and a preview of this weekend’s

A review of “Raising Cane: From The Inferno vs. The Great Mephisto” by Frankie Cain & Scott Teal (Link: https://www.crowbarpress.com/ cbp-books/57-fc2.html)

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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