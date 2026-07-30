VIP PODCAST 7/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Summerslam preview and thoughts on night 1 vs. 2 match selections, AEW Redemption fallout with Omega-Ospreay, NJPW G1, Grayson Waller (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Reviews of WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown including the latest Cody Rhodes-CM Punk and Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns face-to-face exchanges
- A preview of Summerslam and thoughts on the divide of matches between the two nights
- A review of NXT’s latest episode including Grayson Waller’s pseudo-shoot promo
- A recap of the latest New Japan G1 matches
- Review of AEW Collision and Dynamite including the big Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay segment
- A review of last weekend’s UFC event and a preview of this weekend’s
- A review of “Raising Cane: From The Inferno vs. The Great Mephisto” by Frankie Cain & Scott Teal (Link: https://www.crowbarpress.com/
cbp-books/57-fc2.html)
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-
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