VIP PODCAST 7/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Redemption fallout with Omega and Ospreay, Willow and Nightingale, plus three titles matches, Bucks-Copeland & Christian sit-down, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 29 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega reacting to Sunday’s big happenings, Willow Nightingale celebrating her AEW Title win and then being confronted by a narcisistic Mercedes Mone, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage and The Young Bucks in a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette, three title matches (Trios Title, National Title, and International Title), a Death Riders reaction to recent events, and more.
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