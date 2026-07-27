FREE PODCAST 7/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – AEW Redemption post-show: Parks & Zilem break down the full card, including Six-Way Ladder Match, Ospreay & Moxley vs. Young Bucks, Omega vs. Knight, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brian Zilem to discuss in-depth AEW Redemption, including interaction with those contributing in the chat. They break down all ten matches on the card, looking ahead to where the booking may go leading into All In next month. Parks and Zilem also discuss Will Ospreay’s turn on the Death Riders and whether or not Omega’s actions after the main event will lead to a full heel turn heading into his All In match against Ospreay.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com