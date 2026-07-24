FREE PODCAST 7/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #397 (7-20-96) including WWF grants 123 Kid release, HHH signs extension, NWO follow-up, new WWF talent headed in, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #397 of the PWTorch including WWF granting Sean Waltman his release while extending Hunter Hearst Helmsley, the fallout from the NWO angle, new WWF talent starting soon, WCW Hog Wild card taking shape, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

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