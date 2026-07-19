WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (7/15): Aaron Rourke vs. Harlem Lewis for Evolve Title, Chazz “Starboy” Hall vs. Max Abrams, Layla Diggs vs. Veronica Haven

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WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JULY 15, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

STREAMED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Blake Howard, Robert Stone

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

-NXT GM Robert Stone narrated a video package about the history of the Evolve title. They also recapped the stellar face-to-face between Aaron Rourke and Harlem Lewis.

(1) CHAZZ “STARBOY” HALL vs. MAX ABRAMS

Before the match, Abrams told his Mog Squad cronies to lay low, and he would handle this himself. Abrams backed Hall into the corner and pie-faced him before settling into a headlock. He backed Hall into a corner and elbowed him before the Starboy fired back with some high-flying offense, finishing with a beautiful dropkick. Hall landed a back kick that nearly took Max’s head off. He rolled to the floor, where Hall attempted a flying maneuver, but got caught and powerbombed onto the ring apron. Ouch. [c]

Back from the commercial break, Abrams was in full control. He landed a big flying elbow on Hall, then danced around the ring in celebration. He connected with a disaster kick for a near fall. He cinched in a tight headlock, then landed a splash in the corner. He missed a second splash, which allowed Hall to briefly come back before Abrams exploded out of the corner with a flying uppercut. He delivered a falcon’s arrow for another two-count. Every time Hall tried to mount an offense, Abrams cut him off. Hall moved out of the way of a frog splash by Abrams, which was the opening he needed. Starboy fired up and hit a picture-perfect heel kick to the jaw.

Hall took flight with some spectacular aerial moves, followed by a standing sliced bread before Abrams again took control of the match and got another believable near fall. Hall executed a beautiful standing twisting moonsault for a two-count. The rest of The Mog Squad ran to ringside, but before they could interfere, they were attacked by Sam Holloway, Marcus Mathers, and Cappuccino Jones. Hall backdropped Abrams over the top rope and onto the six men who were brawling on the floor, then landed a Sasuke Special on the floor that took out all seven men. Jones took a swing at Rivera, but accidentally nailed Hall. As Jones looked horrified by his mistake, Rivera threw Hall back into the ring. Jones corrected his mistake by decking Rivera, but the damage had already been done. Abrams connected with the Main Objective for the pin.

WINNER: Max Abrams at 13:43.

(Miller’s Take: What an outstanding opening match! This was very long for an Evolve match, and they certainly made the most of the extra time allotted. Hall is going to be on the main roster one day if he sticks it out. Abrams has really developed his in-ring ability and heel persona. Great action and a match worth watching if you want to see the future of WWE.)

-After the match, Jones tried to apologize to Hall, but Chazz pushed him away. Holloway and Mathers kept them separated to avoid any further confrontation.

-Foreman Timothy Thatcher wished Harlem Lewis good luck in his title match later.

-A video package aired on the WWE ID Program. [c]

-In the back, Evolve Women’s Champion Nikkita Lyons told Sloane Jacobs that the celebration she threw for her was unbecoming. She complained about Laynie Luck and ordered Jacobs to go find Foreman Thatcher to set up a title match against Luck.

(2) LAYLA DIGGS vs. VERONICA HAVEN

Haven entered the ring wearing a set of wings that would have made Lyra Valkyria envious. Diggs rushed Haven in the corner to immediately assert her dominance. Haven attempted a headlock takedown, but Diggs refused to go over. Haven struggled to get the upper hand, but did so after a dropkick sent Diggs tumbling to the floor. Back in the ring, she stayed on top of Diggs and took her down with a flying headscissors, followed by a slingblade for a two-count. Diggs came back with a series of kicks and a sit-out gourdbuster for a near fall. Diggs flipped out of a clothesline attempt and hit a pele kick. She followed that up with a high floating moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Layla Diggs at 4:24.

(Miller’s Take: It was good to see Haven finally get some ring time. It’s too early to really assess her ability, but she definitely has the attitude and seems pretty competent in the ring. Diggs is beyond impressive and is free to shine now after shedding the dead weight that was Masyn Holiday. Look for big things from Layla Diggs.)

-In the men’s locker room, Foreman Thatcher wished Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke luck in his title defense. Rourke thanked him and confidently walked out. Hall questioned Jones about costing him his match earlier, but Jones reiterated that he was trying to help. Hall then razzed Mathers and Jones for getting their butts kicked by security. Jones asked Thatcher for a tag team match against Shido and Viktor. Thatcher said he’d get it sorted out, then said he was going to work.

-Blake Howard ran down next week’s card, including Lyons defending against Luck and Jensen vs. Holyfield. [c]

-Elijah Holyfield cut a promo on Brooks Jensen. He talked about the pressure of carrying the Holyfield name and said he was going to knock Jensen out.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) AARON ROURKE (c) vs. HARLEM LEWIS – Evolve Championship Match

Before Lewis made his way to the ring, Lewis said this was for all of those people who said he would amount to nothing and the Harlem Violence Tour starts now. The champion entered the ring to purple sparkle effects on the screen and a rousing ovation from the crowd. Mike Rome made the official ring introductions. Lewis exploded out of the corner with a huge spear and a Boomslang for a very believable near fall that shocked the crowd. Rourke caught his breath and hit a blockbuster from the apron to the floor on Lewis. He grabbed his back, which was heavily taped, and winced in pain as he rolled Lewis back in the ring and tried to remain in control. [c]

Back from a quick commercial break, Lewis continued to target Rourke’s injured back. The champ continued to sell his back as he took his challenger down with a series of kicks. Lewis answered with a backbreaker, then stretched Rourke’s back over his knee. Lewis hoisted Rourke on his shoulders, but Rourke reversed an attempted throw into a DDT. Stone noted that Rourke was moving slower than normal as Rourke landed a meteora in the corner.

Rourke continued to hold his back and wince in obvious pain as the two men slugged it out mid-ring in a great exchange. Lewis hit a big knee that rocked the champ. He went for a powerbomb, but Rourke turned it into a sunset flip for a two-count. Lewis looked stunned at the perseverance of Rourke. Lewis climbed the ropes with Rourke to prevent a Molly-Go-Round attempt, but Rourke shoved him to the mat. He went for the Molly-Go-Round, but Lewis caught him and turned it into a powerbomb. He then hit the Boomslang for the pin.

WINNER: Harlem Lewis at 8:49 to capture the Evolve Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was fantastic! Although I loved Rourke as champion, I was happy to see Harlem’s dream come true after the gritty, intense promos chronicling his backstory of rising out of poverty. Rourke really transformed as champion into a confident, capable wrestler. He has the in-ring ability, and charisma oozes from him. Lewis has been with Evolve since the beginning of the WWE reboot of the promotion, and has, indeed, evolved into a wrestler that the fans really care about and want to see succeed. Stellar performance from both men.)

-After the match, an emotional Lewis held his newly won title high over his head as the crowd cheered.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a must-watch show. A decent women’s match was sandwiched between two outstanding matches involving WWE ID talent. I didn’t really want to see Rourke’s reign come to an end, but at the same time, Harlem’s title win was a satisfying crowd-pleaser. If you’re reading this and haven’t seen the show yet, pull up Tubi immediately and spend the next 50 minutes watching some really good wrestling action from the stars of the future.