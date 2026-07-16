FREE PODCAST 7/16 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: The return of fans to the arenas after COVID, on-site report, Balor returns, Belair-Carmella (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-16-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch contributor Brandon LeClair from PWTorch discussed WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails with a focus on the return of fans in the stands and thoughts on how they were received. Also, final Money in the Bank, the return of Finn Balor, Bianca Belair defending against Carmella, and more. They were joined by former PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell who talked about what it was like in the arena in Houston as the first on-site correspondent of the post-ThunderDome era.

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