FREE PODCAST 7/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks reflect on Paul Orndorff’s career, Bobby Lashley angle on Raw, what could spark NXT, ROH title change (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Flagship Flashback edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They begin with thoughts on Bobby Lashley’s angle at the end of Raw on Monday and what it meant. Then they discussed Paul Orndorff’s career. Other topics included AEW viewership last week when they returned to the road, the importance of WWE correcting course and sparking interest in upcoming weeks back on the road, ROH’s PPV and the way the ROH Title changed hands, what could spark NXT, and a full Money in the Bank PPV preview.

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