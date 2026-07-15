AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/15): Keller’s report on Kenny Omega’s AEW World Title celebration, Willow & Maya World & Hyan vs. Mercedes & Divine Dominion, Andrade vs. Jake Doyle

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 15, 2026

BOSTON , MASS. AT MGM MUSIC HALL

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,0006 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,092. The arena has a capacity of 5,009 spectators when configured for concerts.

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PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Christopher Adams to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show. PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly will join as an on-site correspondent also.

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with footage of the fans cheering in the arena as Excalibur introduced the show. They cut to a highlights of last week’s “Beach Break” themed Dynamite. Then Excalibur plugged the scheduled matches on this episode.

-They cut to a video of Will Ospreay training with The Death Riders. Daniel Garcia was cheering on Ospreay as he threw punches at pads held by Claudio Castagnoli. Jon Moxley told Garcia and Wheeler Yuta them to get the job done in their match. Mox then had some words with Ospreay. He told him he earned this opportunity. He said there will come a time in his life he has to make hard decisions, but this situation is simple. He told him if he sees an opening, don’t hesitate and pull the trigger “no matter who the target is.” Ospreay went back to throwing downward trajectory punches against a pad.

(1) ADAM COPELAND & CHRISTIAN CAGE vs. DANIEL GARCIA & WHEELER YUTA – AEW Tag Team Title match

Copeland came out first and he soaked up fans singing his entrance theme after the music stopped. As Christian came out, Renee Paquette did a ringside report and said Christian said he and Copeland have never been more ready to face the Death Riders. Yuta and Garcia made their entrance from the concourse, doing a huddle dance with Claudio Castagnoli first. They aired an inset video hyping the AEW Redemption PPV one week from Sunday with a promo with Copeland and Christian talking about The Dogs.

The bell rang 9 minutes into the hour. The announcers discussed Christian’s left forearm injury, a hairline fraction going back two months. Taz said it can heal slower when you work through it. Christian mocked Garcia’s dance and then gave him a double middle finger gesture. Fans chanted, “Who’s your daddy?!” Yuta yanked Copeland off the ring apron and “trapped” in between the apron and ring and battered him. Garcia joined in, then strutted and posed in the ring as they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, Garcia had Copeland trapped mid-ring in a chinlock. Copeland broke free, but Garcia reapplied it. Copeland came back with a powerslam. Both were down and slow to get up. Garcia tagged in Yuta. Yuta stopped Copeland from tagging in Christian. Copeland made the tag a minute later

Christian landed a DDT for a near fall. When Garcia entered the ring, Christian send him head-first into Yuta’s crotch. Christian backdropped Garcia at ringside, then leaped off the top rope with a flying headbutt onto Yuta. Four-way action broke out. Copeland clotheslined Garcia over the top rope. Christian removed the top turnbuckle pad. The ref reattached it. Yuta scored a two count with a German suplex into a bridge. Christian got up and bit Yuta’s head. Garcia knocked Christian off balance.

Yuta and Garcia did a huddle dance. Yuta then removed the top turnbuckle pad. Christian gave Garcia a low-blow. Yuta turned around and Christian tossed him into the air where Copeland speared him and scored a three count. They cut to The Young Bucks in the audience applauding.

WINNERS: Copeland & Christian in 13:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, straight-forward face-heel tag team match.)

-The Dogs attacked Christian and Copeland afterward. Claudio joined The Dogs. They stomped Christian’s left forearm cast. The Bang Bang Gang (Ace Austin, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, Juice Robinson) came out for the save. David Finlay wound up with the. shillelagh, but Jay White yanked it out of his hands. Finlay begged off and then bailed out of the ring. Christian entered and got in White’s face. Copeland had a few words for Christian, trying to calm him. Tony Schiavone said he thought White was going to attack him. Christian accepted the explanation and walked away form White. Copeland shook hands with the Bang Bang Gang members.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship Celebration

Willow Nightingale & Maya World & Hyan vs. Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion (“Megasus” Megan Bayne & “Colossal” Lena Kross)

Andrade El Ídolo vs. Jake Doyle (Andrade earns a shot at AEW National Champion Mark Davis if he wins)Gae