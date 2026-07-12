FREE PODCAST 7/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – Interviews with Ethan Page and Gary Michael Capetta, long-time ring announcer in the WWF, NWA, WCW, AWA (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to a pair of PWTorch Livecast interviews from ten years ago.

First, the June 29, 2016 episode features PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviewing stand-out independent wrestler “All Ego” Ethan Page with live calls on his WWNLive run, other independent appearances, future aspirations, and more.

Then the July 6, 2016 episode features PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviewing long-time ring announcer Gary Michael Cappetta reflecting on working for WWF, WCW, AWA, and more, plus top stars he’s worked with, memories, his book “Bodyslams,” and more with live calls and emails.

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