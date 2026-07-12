FREE PODCAST 7/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Former WWE Creative Matt McCarthy on Lesnar-Orton prospects, pros and cons of Roster Split, Final Deletion, TNA Impact critique, more (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (7-7-2016) for PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s live interview with former WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy, who is a professional standup comedian and massive pro wrestling fan who hosts the weekly We Watch Wrestling podcast. They go in-depth in examining The Final Deletion segments on Impact Wrestling this week from a wide array of angles, plus prospects of Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton, thoughts on the pros and cons of the WWE Roster Split, and much more including a funny story from McCarthy’s days as a WWE writer.

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