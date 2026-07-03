WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/3): Keller’s report on Sami Zayn as WWE Champion, Charlotte & Tiffany & Chelsea vs. Jade & B-Fab & Michin, Rey Fenix vs. Vikingo

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 3, 2026 (Taped Monday, June 29)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. AT BOARDWALK HALL

TELECAST ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 11,932 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 14,770 spectators when configured for concerts.

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[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with clips of Sami Zayn’s WWE Title win over Cody Rhodes and Gunther at Night of Champions last Saturday including on-camera social media reactions and crowd shots.

-Sami made his entrance to his theme song, smiling wide and looking at the crowd. He wore a t-shirt that said: “Undisputed WWE Champion – Last Real Good Guy.” Sami said it seems to him that a lot of folks in the crowd tonight “came to ride or die with the last real good guy.” Mixed reaction from fans followed. He said he has been touched by the reaction. He said it meant it from the bottom of his heart. He then pointed out that for the last six months, he’s been “booed out of the building every single time.” He said they were the same people three years ago who were dying to see him become WWE Champion, but then they thought he’d never do it and gave up on him.

He said he could be petty and tell all of those fans to kiss his ass. “But I won’t,” he said. “Do you want to know why? Because I am a good guy.” He said he never changed. He said people told him if he was going to win, he needed to be selfish and more cut-throat. He said he didn’t, though. He said he did it my way, the right way. He said this is a celebration. Fans chanted, “Sami! Sami!” He said they are right, they are celebrating him. He said he will now go down as one of the all-time greats. He said he’s a WrestleMania main eventer and a Grand Slam Champion. He said no amount of booing or noise would ever take that away from him.

Cody Rhodes’s theme interrupted and Cody walked out. Graves said it felt strange seeing Cody walk out without the title was uncomfortable. Sami asked Cody, “What do you want to talk about?” Cody said when he won the title Sami now holds, Sami was the first to congratulate him. Cody said he wanted to the first to publicly congratulate him. He offered his hand. Sami paused, then shook his hand. Cody turned and began to leave the ring. Sami asked, “What, that’s it? Come back here a sec. Let’s not play this game. For once, let’s just drop the act.” He said he knows Cody didn’t just come out for that. He said he knows Cody wants the belt back because he’s addicted to it. “Tell me why you’re really out here?” he said. Jey Uso’s music then played.

Jey cheerfully congratulated Sami. Jey said he wasn’t going to run it back because this was about Sami Zayn. He said he earned and deserved the title, but he wanted to give Sami his warning shot. He said he needs to bring the gold back to the family. Cody asked, “The family? What year is this?” He told Jey he has been World Champion, so since when did he revert to just running errands for the Tribal Chief. Cody said they were just talking about his title match.

Sami told Jey no one was happier than he was when Jey won, and he told Cody he never gunned for his title when he won it. He emphatically said now it’s his time to be WWE Champion. He noted that Cody told him that as long as he was champion, he (Sami) never would. “Well, now it’s mine.” He told Jey as far as he is concerned, the title is still in the family, but it’s staying on his shoulders. “No one is touching this,” he said. He told them stay away from him.

Acting Smackdown GM Adam Pearce said his first order of business is to find him a challenger. Sami said as champion, he should have some say over who he faces at Summerslam. Pearce said he didn’t say anything about Summerslam. He said without Nick Aldis there, they’re doing things his way. He said he’s going to defend his title this Monday on Raw against the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso later tonight.

-They went to Cole and Graves who reacted to the opening segment. He noted they were in for Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett tonight.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Charlotte Flair backstage. She asked Charlotte why she interfere in Jade Cargill’s match. Charlotte said Jade ruined her opportunity, so she ruined hers. She said she’d keep doing that until Jade got the picture. Alexa Bliss told her she didn’t know she’d be at Night of Champions. Charlotte said it wasn’t personal, but she noticed last week Bliss was on the screen with Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany happened to walk up to them and said she never needed her help, but thanks. Chelsea Green showed up and told Charlotte and Bliss that Jade should be very worried about them. Charlotte said she’d see them out there. Green reacted awkwardly and put her arm around Tiffany.

-Charlotte and Bliss made their ring entrance. [c]

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & CHELSEA GREEN & TIFFANY STRATTON vs. JADE GARGILL & B-FAB & MICHIN

The end of Tiffany’s entrance aired. Then Jade, B-Fab, and Michin made their entrance. A clip aired of Jade & Co. attacking Charlotte two weeks ago on Smackdown. The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 2:00 after Jade clotheslined Charlotte at ringside and gloated. [c]

Back in the ring, Michin and B-Fab were double-teaming Charlotte. Chelsea eventually hot-tagged in and then leaped off the top rope with a huracanrana on Michin, although Green basically ended up taking a powerbomb bump onto the back of her head. Graves gasped and said Green might’ve done more damage to herself. Green and Jade battlee next. B-Fab jumped on the ring apron, distracting Green, leading to Jade landing a Jaded for the win.

WINNERS: Jade & B-Fab & Michin in 9:00.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Cole hyped WWE Unreal, season 3. Then Cole threw to the confrontation between Aldis and Gunther after NOC last Saturday. Cole then noted Aldis was put on administrative leave and Gunther was sent home.

-They cut backstage to Pearce ranting to Aldis that he doesn’t care what he thinks because he’s doing the job he couldn’t get done. Sami then asked Pearce why he had to go to Raw since he’s a Smackdown roster member. Pearce said he’s giving him the opportunity to show he’s a great fighting champion in a great city. Sami wasn’t happy and was about to smack a water bottle when he noticed Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. He smacked the bottle anyway, then told Gargano he’s not sure if he could have won without him being an ear for him when he needed someone. He said he learned he had to stay true to himself. He asked Candice LeRae to take a photo of Sami posing with Gargano.

-Rey Fenix made his ring entrance. [c]

(2) REY FENIX vs. EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO – AAA Cruiserweight Title match

The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Rey made a comeback at 2:00 with an Ace Crusher. Vikingo trapped Fenix in the ring apron and then dropkicked him in the back of his head. He flipped onto Fenix after that. He struck a pose as they cut to a break. [c]f

Fenix rallied after the break and then landed a top rope frog splash for a near fall at 7:00. Vikingo took Fenix down with a leap off the ringpost into a poison rana leading to a near fall. A “This is awesome!” chant broke out. Fenix avoided a springboard 450 and took over. He landed a spinning Muscle Buster for the win.

WINNER: Fenix in 9:00 to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Title.

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