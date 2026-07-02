FREE PODCAST 7/2 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell on CM Punk’s big news, Power to the People, TNA Bound for Glory series, Hogan vs. Austin talk, Sting-Hogan on Impact, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 21, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell taking live calls for most of the live hour including talk about the three hour Raw, the “Power to the People” theme, C.M. Punk’s newsworthy promo, and much more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they further break down Raw and also look at last week’s newsworthy Impact.

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