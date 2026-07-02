VIP PODCAST 7/2 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Favorite Summerslams pre-Attitude Era, Gargano, Hogan’s locker room speech, ratings, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Todd’s response to a push-back on his advocating for face vs. face matches in pro wrestling

Is the Dom-Danhausen situation an example of the Mandela Effect?

How disappointing is Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi as Summerslam matches?

Why didn’t Hulk Hogan, when he addressed the WWE locker room in 2018, just fake regret and frame the situation to his advantage in order to regain his reputation?

Are higher ticket prices leading to more rich fans going to shows and is that hurting crowd noise?

Can any sense be made of pro wrestling ratings and viewership data anymore with Netflix’s different data approach and changes in Nielsen and the mystery of how many are watching on HBO Max?

What can be done to get the most out of Johnny Gargano after this storyline concludes?

Todd’s favorite Summerslams off the pre-Attitude Era period?

Can Oba Femi or anyone become a bigger star in pro wrestling than Hulk Hogan, The Rock, or Steve Austin given the media and pro wrestling landscape?

Should WWE consider going more straight sports-like with their presentation given they’re on ESPN and The CW now?

Thoughts on Ari Emanuel’s voice message to Vince McMahon

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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