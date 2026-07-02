VIP PODCAST 7/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Summerslam’s Oba-Brock and Roman-Seth matches, Omega’s decision, reviews of Slammiversary, GAB (113 min.)

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SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reaction to Eric Young’s departure from TNA

TNA Slammiversary analysis

A review of NXT Great American Bash and this week’s NXT TV show

A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the big developments with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Oba Femi, and Brock Lesnar, plus Sami Zayn as champion

Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including Kenny Omega’s big decision about next week

A review of UFC and a look ahead to one of the bigger star-power UFC events in a while this month

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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