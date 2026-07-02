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VIP PODCAST 7/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Summerslam’s Oba-Brock and Roman-Seth matches, Omega’s decision, reviews of Slammiversary, GAB (113 min.)

July 2, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reaction to Eric Young’s departure from TNA
  • TNA Slammiversary analysis
  • A review of NXT Great American Bash and this week’s NXT TV show
  • A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the big developments with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Oba Femi, and Brock Lesnar, plus Sami Zayn as champion
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including Kenny Omega’s big decision about next week
  • A review of UFC and a look ahead to one of the bigger star-power UFC events in a while this month

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-sections/todd-martin-collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/wrestlingthroughtheyears

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