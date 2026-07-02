VIP PODCAST 7/1 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: MJF vs. Briscoe, Omega makes big decision, Survival of Fittest, Ospreay-Mox dynamic expands, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 1 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including MJF vs. Mark Briscoe for the AEW World Title, Kenny Omega putting future World Title shots at stake to get a shot at MJF’s title next week on Dynamite, more developments with the Will Ospreay-Jon Moxley dynamic, plus the TBS Title Survival of the Fittest match, Lio Rush challenging Kevin Knight for the TNT Title, Darby Allin targeting Knight, and much more.

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