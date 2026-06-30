WWE RAW RESULTS (6/29): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on Lesnar interrupting Oba Femi, Seth confronts Roman, Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight, Heyman blowing off Theory

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WWE RAW RESULTS

JUNE 29, 2026

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY AT BORADWALK HALL

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLX 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

REPORT BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michale Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Raw opened up with aerial shots of the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

-Highlights from Night of Champions from this past Saturday were shown.

-Oba Femi’s music hit and the crowd went crazy chanting his name. He walked to the ring holding his newly won King of the Ring crown. Femi wanted a bigger reception, one fit for a king. Femi said destiny was on his side and he still has more to accomplish. He started talking about a choice he had to make. Before he could continue, Brock Lesnar’s played. Brock made his way to the ring with Paul Heyman by his side. Heyman handed Brock the microphone and introduced Oba as King of the Ring. Lesnar mentioned he does not watch the show, but Paul kept him updated with everything Oba has been saying about Brock. Lesnar low blowed Femi and proceeded to hit him a F5. As Lesnar walked back to the locker room, Femi grabbed the microphone and challenged Brock to a match at SummerSlam. Brock accepted on one condition, a Hell in a Cell match. [c]

(Robert’s Recap: A quick segment that did what it needed to do. Brock challenging Oba to a match at SummerSlam could mean we get two nights of Oba Femi, which would be devastating to the superstar’s body. An intriguing situation for the young wrestler, is he out of his mind going against Brock one night and Roman Reigns the next night? Either way this is going to build an absolute mega start if these matches hit. Brock looked like he has been enjoying this entire feud with Oba and credit to him for helping to build the young stars career.)

-Cole questioned if Pearce would actually approve of the match. He then went on to run down the card for tonight’s show as Iyo, Street Profits, and Judgement Day were shown backstage.

-Pearce and Heyman were talking backstage. Heyman was pitching the match to Pearce before being interrupted by Theory who didn’t know Heyman was here. Theory wanted Heyman in his corner, but Heyman gave him he cold shoulder and walked away. Pearce met up with Oba to discuss the new match. Oba said he wanted Brock over the championship match and will push off his championship opportunity to a later date.

-Cole mentioned the match is official for SummerSlam and that Brock never lost a Hell in a Cell match. Ethan Page was standing in the ring as Rey Mysterio made his entrance.

(1) ETHAN PAGE vs. REY MYSTERIO

Match started with Page putting Rey in a headlock. Rey showed he still had his agility and used it to his advantage before Page reversed and gained control of the match. Rey tried a 619 but Page dodged and lifted him over the ropes. Page tried ripping of the mask as they were in the corner. Page hit a nice sideway slam onto the top turnbuckle knocking Rey to the floor. [c]

Page hit another slam on Rey and went for the pin but only got a two count. Mysterio sent Page crashing to the floor and landed the baseball slide into a splash combo he is known for. Mysterio climbed to the top rope and hit a senton into a lateral press for a two count. Cole and Grace kept putting over Page’s athleticism. Rey went for another 619 but ran into a big boot from Adam Page. Ethan powered up to the second rope with Rey on his shoulders but got reversed. Mysterio hit the 619 and frog splash for the win.

WINNER: Rey Mysterio in 11:00.

(Robert’s Recap: A fun match to open the show, but WWE is stuck in a cycle pitting these two groups against for the past few weeks. Whether it is Rusev, Dragon Lee, or Je’Von Evans, we seem to just keep getting matches week after week without much progression in the storyline. Nothing wrong with the match, I am sure Page will be looking to get some sort of revenge, maybe at SummerSlam.)

-Dominik and JD entered Danhausen’s lab looking for their money. Dominik steals Danhausen’s Knicks Jersey to use as bait. JD suggested they destroy the lab before leaving.

-LA Knight was shown in the locker room getting ready for his match. [c]

-More shots of the boardwalk as Cole plugs in Fanatics Fest and Saturday’s Night Main Event.

-Joe Hendry is in the ring to start his concert. Graves walked us through the highlights from last week’s Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and The Vision. The crowd let The Street Profits know they deserved to win the belts. The Profits thanked the WWE universe for their support. Ford thanked Seth Rollins, which led the crowd to sing his song. Lastly, they thanked Joe Hendry for helping them in their match last week. Hendry proceeded with his concert throwing shade at The Vision. It did not take long for theory to make his appearance. Theory told The Profits there will be a rematch for the Tag Team Championship next week. Theory said he would destroy Hendry in the ring tonight. Hendry said why wait and they should just fight now. [c]

(2) JOE HENDRY vs. AUSTIN THEORY

The match had already started when we got back from commercial break. Theory had control of the match worked over Hendry. Theory had Hendry in a headlock and the crowd started getting into the match. Hendry landed a ddt on Theory to get the momentum back. Hendry got Theory’s crossbody attempt and landed a fall away slam. Joe landed the Hit Single for a two count. Graves didn’t like the name of the move. Theory landed a vicious left hand and neck breaker, both garnering two counts. Hendry and Theory traded punches in the middle of the ring before Joe landed the Standing Ovation for the pin.

WINNER: Hendry in around 6:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Not a good match. The in-ring work was fine given the amount of time they had. The fact the match started during the commercial break and only lasted about six minutes really made it hard to get into. To me, it felt like the match just abruptly ended, and it left me wanting more. Maybe down the road we can get more meaningful matches to help Joe Hendry’s character progress. Losing the Tag Team Championships last week, and now losing to Joe Hendry in that fashion, Theory has had a rough couple of weeks.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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[HOUR TWO]

-Raquel questioned why she hasn’t gotten a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Pearce makes Raquel vs Maxxine official for tonight. Liv and Roxanne showed up, bringing up all of the problems The Judgement Day are facing right now. Raquel assured her everything would be okay.

-Iyo Sky was walking backstage with her newly won Queen of the Ring crown. [c]

-Iyo made her entrance to the ring with her crown. Sky thanked the crowd after they chanted her name. She went on to say she would beat Liv Morgan and become the Women’s Champion. Liv interrupted and said the only reason she lost was because of the curse from Danhausen. Morgan exclaimed she lost all respect for Iyo. Liv went down a list of opponents The Judgement Day dealt with before saying she will destroy Iyo. Perez and Raquel showed up on the apron and went after Sky. Sky dodged both attacks and then focused on Morgan before taking her out with German suplex and a kick to the head. The numbers caught up to Iyo as Raquel and Roxanne stopped her. They beat up on Iyo which led to Morgan hitting the Oblivion into a one-legged Boston crab. WWE executives and referees had to break up the hold.

-Cole and Graves recapped the ongoing feud with LA Knight and The Bloodline which involves Solo Sikoa. Highlights from last week’s Raw and Smackdown involving LA Knight and Solo aired.

-LA Knight came out to the ring. [c]

(3) JIMMY USO vs. LA KNIGHT

Jimmy came out with Jey. LA Knight went out of the ring to confront Jey and told him to stay in his seat, since Jey was doing commentary for this match. Jey invited Cole to the cookout as the match started. Jey insisted that his and Jacob’s relationship is fine. In the ring, Knight had control of Jimmy, but Jimmy gained the momentum by kicking Knight as he bent over. Uso hit a crossbody and cover for a two count. Jimmy hit a yeet and ran through the middle ropes onto LA Knight outside the ring. [c]

Uso and Knight traded chops in the middle of the ring before Knight got the upper hand but was hit with a Samoan drop. Knight threw Jimmy into the corner and got him with a neck breaker. Uso landed a superkick and a spear but only pinned Knight for a close two count. Knight hit a superplex from the top ropes. Jey called LA Knight a cheater as he went outside the ring to pick up Jimmy. Knight faked like he was going to throw Jimmy onto Jey but then actually went ahead and kicked him. Knight hit the elbow from the top rope, but Jey Uso caught the eye of Knight from the apron. Jimmy rolled up Knight for the win. After the match Knight attacked Jimmy, but Jey stepped in. As Jey was stomping LA in the corner, Solo came and hit Jimmy with the Samoan Spike. Jimmy got hit with the BFT when Jimmy was distracted by Solo.

WINNER: Jimmy in 13:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Jimmy is getting better and better in the ring. His matches have a nice flow and are not as repetitive as they used to be. The feud between Knight and The Bloodline has gotten intriguing with the addition of Solo Sikoa. Its clear Knight does not trust anybody from that family, regardless of whether they are part of The Bloodline or not. Jimmy on commentary was a bit distracting.)

-Graves and Cole discussed the aftermath of the Triple Threat match last Saturday at Night of Champions. A video from the altercation between Gunther and Nick Aldis was shown.

-Gable is prepping for his match against JD McDonagh. [c]

-The Usos ran into Jacob asking where he had been. Fatu said he only takes orders from Roman and that his orders are to go to Smackdown. Jey said he would be going with him.

-A video of the Knicks Championship belt that Roman sent to Jaylon Brunson was shown.

-A vignette of a darker Lyra Valkyria played. She does not understand the hate she is getting for what she did to Bayley last week. Lyra trusted Bayley and said she only held her back. She proceeded to say it felt good to close her friendship.

-Maxxine was walking backstage before running into Chad Gable. Maxxine apologized for how she handled the situation last week between Alpha Academy and Gable. Gable told Maxxine she does not owe him an apology or forgiveness. He wanted her to focus on her match.

(4) RAQUEL RODERIGUEZ vs. MAXXINE DUPRI – Winner Gets IC Title match

Raquel made her way to the ring. [c]

Dupri’s entrance started during the commercial break. Dupri sent Raquel out of the ring and tried a baseball slide, but Raquel dodged it. Rodriguez powered Maxxine up and slammed her down. A torture rack had Maxxine fighting for her life, but she countered out. Dupri ended up eating a huge clothesline for a two count. Dupri countered into a DDT and started gaining control of the match. Maxxine pulled out a few impressive moves and got a two count. Raquel hit eh Tejana Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Raquel in 4:00.

(Robert’s Recap: A quick match but Maxxine was able to pull of some moves that did impress me. While she may not be superstar material yet, her progression has been very remarkable. People may not credit HHH or Becky, but that feud really helped her find her footing. She is more confident and it shows through her promos and matches. Raquel holding the Intercontinental Championship wouldn’t be a bad move. She is a different heel than Becky and has proven she put-on big-time matches.)

-Danhausen entered his destroyed lab questioning who did it. Liv walked in and told Danhausen he deserved. Confused, Danhausen questioned what he did to deserve it. Liv threatened to make his life horrible for what he did to The Judgement Day.

(5) CHAD GABLE vs. JD MCDONAGH

Chad Gable made his entrance. [c]

Both wrestlers were in the ring as they came back from commercial break. Mysterio was wearing the Kicks jersey gifted to Danhausen. Gable got all over McDonagh before a rope break. Some impressive chain wrestling led to McDonagh getting the upper edge. Sunset flip led to multiple pinning combinations but no pinfall. Gable had JD in the ankle lock, but Mysterio helped JD crawl to the outside. Gable confronted Dominik as JD ran from behind knocking Gable into the steps. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

A combination of German suplexes from Chad Gable. Gable covered for a two count. JD hit a standing Spanish fly for a two count. Gable countered it into a crucifix pin for a two count. A brain buster from McDonagh led to another two count. Gable flipped JD into the corner and climbed to the top rope for a moonsault. McDonagh put his leg up to block it but was put in the ankle lock. JD powered through it as Dominik distracted Chad. A nasty looking Spanish fly from the top and pin from JD led to a two count. Danhausen appeared and got Dom to chase him out of the arena. Gable got JD into an ankle and forced him to submit.

After the match JD and Dom rolled out of the ring and to the briefcase Danhausen dropped off for them. They opened the briefcase and an explosion sent dust into their faces. Danhausen came back and took the jersey off of Dominik. As Danhausen celebrated at the top of the ramp, Raquel tackled him and got the jersey back.

(Robert’s Recap: I love a good submission finish and wish there were more credible wrestlers who could pull off believable submissions. The match was better than expected since I thought Dominik would be all over this match interfering. The inclusion of Danhausen is refreshing, as The Judgement Day has been getting pretty stale over the past few weeks.)

-Theory comforts a disgruntled Maxxine backstage. Theory said he wasn’t happy about Maxxine’s conversation with Gable and told her if she wanted to go down the same path then it wasn’t going to work out. Alpha Academy came to check on Dupri who walked away.

-SummerSlam matches are starting to take shape. Cole went over the confirmed matches.

-Roman Reign’s music hit, him and Jacob walked to the ring. [c]

-Before Roman could speak, Seth Rollins came out. They both stood in the middle of the ring staring each other down. Seth referred to Roman as his brother and stated they had been tied together for fourteen years. Seth told Roman his belt belonged to him. Reigns told Rollins he was in the back of the line and hasn’t earned a shot at the title. Seth let Roman know when it comes to Roman, he is always at the front of the line. Seth went through the years of how he was always attached to Roman and Roman never beat Seth. Rollins said he was there to give Roman the opportunity to beat him. Seth Rollins hinted at retiring, saying this might be Roman’s only chance. Rollins laid it all out saying if he doesn’t accept, it will leave a mark on Roman’s legacy. Roman referred to Seth as his little brother and told Seth he needed to beat him. Reigns accepted the challenge.

(Robert’s Recap: Great show although the midday start time was a bit rough. Storylines are progressing and this was a way different show than last week. Judgement Day getting into with Danhausen, Hendry feuding with The Vision, and now Seth and Roman, if everything goes right it will be a wild and chaotic road to SummerSlam.)