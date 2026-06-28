Maya World says “I’d be really excited” if she had been told six months ago she would be facing Mercedes Mone at the AEW Forbidden Door PPV

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Maya World said she would have been really excited if you had told her six months ago she would be facing her idol, Mercedes Mone, in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament at the Forbidden Door PPV on June 28. “I don’t know,” said World during an interview on Radican Worldwide available for PWTorch VIP members. “Honestly, I probably would’ve been like, ‘Oh,’ I don’t even know, honestly. I don’t think it’s settled in. I mean, I’d be really excited, I know that.”

World said she would be surprised that she made so much progress from January through June. “I’d be like, ‘How the heck did I go from where I am in January to there in June?’” said World. “But definitely that. I would, I would be very surprised. [laughs] I don’t even think, I kind of also forgot that whoever wins we face technically at All In. (for the AEW Women’s World Championship)

“I didn’t forget, but it’s just something that I’m not even focused on, ’cause I’m just focused on who’s in front of me, that I haven’t even, you know, fully even felt that. Like, it’s just insane. So I probably would be very, very shocked.” [laughs]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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World is set to face her hero, Mercedes Mone, in the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on June 28 at the Forbidden Door PPV. The match is being billed as being part of a triple main event alongside Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final and Team MJF vs. Team Mark Briscoe in a 12 Man Steel Cage match.

The show will be available to watch on PPV on HBO Max, traditional PPV providers, and PPV.com. Starting at 8 p.m. ET. The Zero Hour pre-show will air free on HBO Max and YouTube beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

To hear the entire interview with Maya World Go VIP.