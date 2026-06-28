NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH RESULTS (6/28): Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku, Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey, first PLE on CW Network, more

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NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH RESULTS

JUNE 28, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITAL WRESTLING CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON CW (U.S.) & NETFLIX (International)

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Pre-Show: Megan Morant & Sam Robertson

Backstage: Emily Agard & Sarah Schreiber

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Nate Lindberg and I will be recording a VIP podcast immediately following the show that will be posted shortly after its conclusion.

-For whatever reason, I watched the pre-show. I was intrigued by the idea of the live tailgate party, but was disappointed to see that at least 30 minutes in, it’s just been Morant & Robertson in the studio as always. For an excruciating five minute stretch, we got the quiet audio from the studio and pre-show interviews with Tatum Paxley and the like, but simultaneously, we also got loud audio from the hosts and revelers outside having hot dogs and beers. We never saw the tailgate party during this stretch, and only heard it.

At EIGHT minutes to the hour, they finally threw to Rob Stone & Emily Agard out with some tailgaters, as well as Kevin Owens and Dave LaGreca in a puff piece. Owens was wearing a Waylon Mercy shirt. I love that man (I mean Owens, but Spivey as well). LaGreca predicted title changes. Owens said there would be no title changes and admitted he was only saying so to go against LaGreca. In a wild twist, Tony D’Angelo and Naraku were announced as the opening match tonight. I’m not sure Vice-Grey is main event caliber at this point, but I can’t imagine what else would be tapped for the spot.

[HOUR ONE]

-Several talents were shown arriving earlier. I may or may not have spotted the “creek” nearby where the Wyatt Family videos were shot.

-A narrated video briefly covered tonight’s matches.

(1) TONY D’ANGELO (c) vs. NARAKU – NXT Championship match

I’m exactly 1001 days into learning Japanese and Rome’s pronunciation of Naraku was…you know what? Let’s be positive tonight. The bell rang and immediately D’Angelo speared Naraku through the space underneath the perch for an early mute by the censor for a “holy shit” chant. D’Angelo was wearing a heavy bandage after the old-timey fireball angle on NXT likely to create an out for D’Angelo losing, though I think he’s got some chance here. The audience chanted his name as he sold on the outside and, apparently like a babyface, threatened the referee who was checking to see if he could actually continue.

On the apron, Naraku fought off a boot and hit Everything is Evil into the apron. There was a significant “Naraku” chant from a crowd who has apparently moved on from D’Angelo despite the fact that he’s worked his ass off to become a babyface worth cheering. Back inside, Naraku scored a two count. Naraku suplexed D right into the corner and the match went to split-screen. [c]

Vic and Wade casually talked about Sami Zayn and other NXT alumna upon return, promoting main roster storylines, as D’Angelo tried to fight from underneath. Vic said D’Angelo wanted to be Mr. Great American Bash, challenging Booker T, which is one of the very rare times they’ve mentioned his name during his hiatus. D’Angelo hit a powerslam for two. Naraku hit a German suplex but D’Angelo immediately no-sold it and hit Dead to Rights to retain.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at 10:10.

(Wells’s Analysis: I figured the loser was going north so this was hard to predict, but opening the show and going just over ten minutes was a bit surprising. I could see Naraku having one more quick feud on NXT if they feel it’s necessary, but I think he’s essentially done at the top on NXT and he’ll be on the main roster soon)

-There was a brief recap of Zaria & Tatum Paxley’s feud.

-There was a brief video hyping people who have won championships at this event, meant to make this seem like a major stop and not developmental, which was done well enough.

(2) TATUM PAXLEY vs. ZARIA (c) – NXT Women’s North American Championship match

It took a long time to get here between entrances and commercials. There are seven matches tonight, so I’m a little concerned about how long they feel the need to make this show.

Vic said only one holder of this championship failed to defend it even once, but he didn’t say who. Was that Thea Hail, or did she manage one? Zaria took the early advantage and she charged Paxley to a corner for some blocks. Pax managed a double stomp and a charge in the corner. After a reset, Zaria hit a hard headbutt and Paxley bumped to the floor. Zaria did her hanging headlock spot, but Paxley yanked Zaria in between the apron and ring and threw rights. Still outside, Zaria tossed Paxley into the crowd. Pax tried a sleeper again but Zaria flattened her by falling backward. The match went to split-screen. [c]

A dueling chant was pretty even. In the corner, Zaria pressed Paxley up and then leaned on her with a boot. Paxley managed some knee strikes that bumped Zaria into the ring. High cross-body by Paxley. Paxley tried to string some things together and she hit a German suplex and fired up. She hit a thrust kick in the corner and the two went high. Paxley hit a superplex and fired up in a way meant to show a huge hair flip, but Zaria hit her with a spear. Both women sold on the mat.

They got to their feet and threw some weak strikes as they tried to get back into it, and Zaria did her hanging headlock briefly in a corner. They fought up that corner and Zaria got stuck in the Tree of Woe, and Pax went up in a neutral corner. There was a cool staredown, but I was expecting a spot that didn’t come. Paxley hit a powerbomb from the apron out onto the floor. She grabbed the belt from the podium and got all emotional about it. She hit Cemetery Drive outside, then inside, and still only got a long two. There was an immediate “Zaria” chant. They’re giving Zaria a lot in Paxley’s exit. Eventually Zaria managed a spear for a…two?! I literally stopped my stopwatch for that. The show went totally silent as there was another chant they decided to mute. Zaria finally hit an F-5 to retain.

WINNER: Zaria at 14:08.

(Wells’s Analysis: Paxley is heading up, I think, but boy did they create a lot of doubt here as they milked the match to give Zaria another valuable hard-fought win as her reign is still young)

-Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey fired up ahead of their respective matches. Sinclair had new houndstooth gear while Grey had Independence Day-inspired gear that was patriotic while not becoming garish. [c]

-Rob Stone talked to Vanity Project, who talked all tough until Stone told them that Drake would be facing Mason Rook while the tag champs would be challenged by Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno (of AAA) this Tuesday.

-Blake Howard talked to Dave LaGreca and Kevin Owens about the upcoming matches. Owens was weird and wonderful as always.

(3) SHILOH HILL vs. TRISTAN ANGELS

They got into it slowly, but Angels tried a quick rollup and got caught. They ran the ropes and Hill got the better of it, so Angels bailed. Hill posed with the Mr. NXT sash and Angels threw a fit. He again had to bail early and sell for a bit. Angels managed a stomp in the corner as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Hill went underneath and Angels, who should know better, followed. The arena went dark. We got a VERY rare look under the ring as Angels was there and a phone was ringing. He answered, and a weird voice said “the fog is coming” over and over. A masked figure choked him out. He escaped and went outside and Hill showed up, apparently not the masked figure, and he beat down Angels as the announcers wondered how Hill pulled it off (the implication was that he was the masked figure also, although he couldn’t possibly have been). Back inside, action went to the apron and they jockeyed for position. Angels took control with a spot against the ropes and the match went to another split-screen break. [c]