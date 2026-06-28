TNA SLAMMIVERSARY 2026 PPV RESULTS (6/28): Santana vs. Nemeth, Hardys vs. The System vs. The Righteous vs. The Great Hands, Lee vs. Brookside

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JUNE 28, 2026

BOSTON, MA AT AGGANIS ARENA

AIRED ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO SLAMMIVERSARY

A. ELYANA BLACK BEAT MARA SADE AND INDI HARTWELL IN A TRIPLE THREAT MATCH

-TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks walked to the stage and said there will be a tournament starting on Thursday to crown the first ever TNA TV champion. She hugged Hartwell and Sade. A referee carried the new belt.

B. RICKY SOSA BEAT ERIC YOUNG

MAIN SHOW

-The show started with the wrestlers on the stage and a 10 bell salute for Joe Doering. Cody Deaner spoke a few words about his friend Doering. He talked about his loyalty, passion for wrestling, and his strength. Deaner dedicated tonight’s show to Doering and fans chanted “Thank you, Joe!”

-Slammiversary opening video.

(1) CEDRIC ALEXANDER (c) vs. AMAZING RED vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. MR. ELEGANCE vs. KC NAVARRO vs. FABIAN AICHNER vs. LEON SLATER – TNA X Division Title match

This was an Ultimate X match, where the winner had to climb to the top of the structure hanging above the ring and pull down the giant X. Lots of big moves and high flying. At the end, Slater and Red pulled down the belt and battled over it, but Alexander leaped up and grabbed it to win the match.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander to retain the TNA X Division Title

-After the match, Frankie Kazarian introduced a video package of Amazing Red and announced that he will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. Red received an extended standing ovation and he seemed very touched. Red hugged Frankie as Mike Santana observed on the stage.

(2) ELIJAH vs. AJ FRANCIS (w/Expressions)

Expressions introduced AJ and came to the ring with him. Elijah won the match with a destroyer and per the stipulations, he got the rights back to his music and career. After the match, Elijah took a new guitar with lights out of the case.

WINNER: Elijah

-Gia Miller interviewed TNA World Champion Mike Santana.

(3) THE ELEGANCE BRAND (M By Elegance & Heather By Elegance w/The Concierge)(c) vs. ROSEMARY & ALLIE

Ash By Elegance got involved and was chased by Rosemary. Rosemary sprayed the green mist in The Concierge’s eyes. Heather accidentally hit M with the Nip and Tuck. Allie gave Heather a Codebreaker and Rosemary gave her a reverse DDT to get the pin and win the titles.

WINNERS: Rosemary & Allie to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

(4) MUSTAFA ALI (c)(w/Tasha Steelz) vs. RICH SWANN vs. UHAA NATION

Swann and Nation (formerly Apollo Crews in WWE) were both surprise opponents, as selected by Daria Rae and Santino Marella. Near the end, Agent Zero trapped Nation under the steel steps. Ali retained when he reversed a backslide from Swann and got the pin.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali to retain the TNA International Title

(5) MOOSE (w/JDC) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards)

This was a No Surrender Match, where the corner person had to throw in the towel to end the match. Lots of weapons were used throughout the match, including a chain and a table. At one point, Moose was zip tied to the ropes, but he dramatically broke free. Moose wrapped a chain around himself and gave Eddie a spear. Moose was going to spear Eddie through the table, but Alisha jumped in the ring and threw in the towel. JDC gave Eddie a stunner, then Moose speared Alisha and Eddie through the table. Moose’s family joined him in the ring.

WINNER: Moose

(6) LEI YING LEE (c) vs. XIA BROOKSIDE — TNA Knockouts Title match

Xia sent Lee into an exposed turnbuckle and followed with a DDT to win the title.

WINNER: Xia Brookside to win the TNA Knockouts Title

(7) THE SYSTEM (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson)(c) vs. MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch) vs. THE GREAT HANDS (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) — TNA World Tag Team Title match

This was a ladder match, which included a “Wicked” ladder that had barbed wire around it. Matt and Jeff pushed Dutch and Bear off a ladder and sent them through four tables that were set up at ringside. Jeff did a Swanton off the ladder to send The Great Hands through a ladder that was set up at ringside. The Hardys climbed the ladder in the ring to grab the belts and get the win.

WINNERS: Matt & Jeff Hardy to win the TNA World Tag Team Titles

-In a video package, Mike Santana announced that Konnan would be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.

(8) MIKE SANTANA (c) vs. NIC NEMETH — TNA World Title match

This was a really good match. Santana was bleeding from the head. The ending was dramatic with both wrestlers trading big moves and getting near falls. Santana finally ran out of gas, allowing Nemeth to hit the Danger Zone and get the pin to begin his second TNA World Title reign.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth to regain the TNA World Title