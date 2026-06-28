TNA IMPACT FEUD TRACKER (6/26): Clark’s summary and evaluation of latest feud developments incluiding Santana vs. Nemeth, Eric Young-Ricky Sosa, Moose-Edwards

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Welcome back to the Impact Feud Tracker. I hope you guys have had a chance to check out the new TNA-centric podcast in the PWTorch Dailycast lineup, Destination Impact with Zac & JB. We are two episodes in, and having a blast building our team chemistry talking TNA, and thank you to anyone who has joined us on the journey. We talked a lot about Slammiversary on the show this week, and TNA’s Impact broadcast this week served as the go-home show for the PPV, so let’s get into what went down with a few days to go until SLAM.

Impact opened with Tom Hannifan’s commentary highlighting the feuds culminating this Sunday at Slammiversary, starting with the conflict centered around the TNA World Championship between Nic Nemeth and defending Champion, Mike Santana. KC Navarro’s role in the feud was a focal point of the show-opening review, which closed with a look at the TNA Tag Titles match also taking place at Slammiversary.

BROKEN HARDYS ENTER THE IMPACT ZONE, RE-BROKEN BY FATE

THE BROKEN HARDYS vs. THE RIGHTEOUS vs. TNA TAG CHAMPIONS THE SYSTEM (BEAR BRONSON & BRIAN MYERS)

The Broken Hardys were defeated by The Righteous in the Wicked Garden match a few weeks ago, but are set to vie for the TNA Tag Titles this Sunday at Slammiversary. The Hardys kicked off Impact with an in-ring promo. Following a good promo by the Hardys, The Righteous joined the segment; their promo being welcomed by TNA fans with “what?” chants. To round out the segment, The System’s Brian Myers & Bear Bronson, the TNA Tag Team Champions, berated the Hardy’s and Righteous for their “broken & wicked mambo jumbo”, which was commendable. The three teams began brawling after The System’s portion of the promo. The Hardys stood tall at the end of the brawl.

Breakdown: I was happy to see the TNA Tag Titles put at the front of the show, as the build to the triple threat tag match has been short, so it needed the time. The execution was fine; I actually enjoyed The System’s part of the promo the most of the batch, as they presented themselves as more straight forward characters. Heading into this segment, I was lower on The System, but coming out of it, The Righteous seemed to be the least compelling of the field. I still lean toward putting over The Righteous in the Tag Title match at Slammiversary, though.

Grade: B

BACKSTAGE WITH DARIA RAE, MUSTAFA ALI & ORDER 4

Daria Rae was backstage, complaining to herself about Santino Marella, when Mustafa Ali & Order 4 entered the segment. Rae declared that The Great Hands, the tag team of John Skyler & Jason Hotch, The Great Hands, had been on good behavior, and therefore added to the Slammiversary Ladder Match for the Tag Team Championship.

Breakdown: Immediately following what I thought was an effective final promo to build to Sunday’s Tag Title ladder match, TNA, by way of Daria Rae, decided to book Order 4’s Skyler & Hotch into that match. The Great Hands, as they are known, have only wrestled once on Impact in the last two months, in a losing effort as part of a six-man tag team match. If the match was not a ladder match, I would assume this was to make them be the fall guys here, but I am truly puzzled as to why this decision was made. On top of that, it continues the trend of Championship challengers not earning their spots in matches, but rather just being given the opportunities by on-screen authority figures.

Grade: F

PERSONAL CONCIERGE INTRODUCES ASH BY ELEGANCE

INDI HARTWELL vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE ?

ASH BY ELEGANCE (w/THE ELEGANCE BRAND) vs. MARA SADE

The Elegance Brand has been everywhere on the weekly Impact broadcasts over the last several weeks. Ash By Elegance made her singles return to action for the first time in nearly a year to face off against the rising Knockouts star, Mara Sade, with Indi Hartwell joining the commentary team for the match. As soon as the bell rang, Ash By Elegance began screaming, grabbed a mic, and repeatedly proclaimed that she is “not a mark”, and that she needs another mental health break. M By Elegance would replace Ash in the match, fleeing to the back. Elayna Black then appeared to watch Sade face off against M by Elegance. As Hartwell offset Heather by Elegance who was attempting to interfere in the match, Elayna Black attacked Hartwell, and then successfully interfered, pulling Sade from the top rope. Black & the Elegance Brand beat down Mara Sade & Hartwell until Rosemary & Allie made the save.

Breakdown: What JB called “the mark segment” was supremely overbooked. I have no idea where the “mark” gimmick is coming from for Ash By Elegance here. I thought Matthew Rehwoldt was cringe during this segment, overly hyping up Ash By Elegance and the “drama” of it. Mara Sade is one of the bright young stars on the rise in TNA, in my opinion, and if I were booking for TNA, I would be trying to find ways to get her some wins, rather than cheap DQ finishes, which seems to be what happens every time The Elegance Brand is on TV. TNA booking has not been doing the Knockouts division any favors lately, and I am hoping that with some changes in creative influence, we could see good things for the division going forward. I think it is also worth noting that after two or three weeks of putting some space between Mara Sade and the Undead Realm’s Rosemary & Allie seems a little suspicious. Is TNA thinking of turning Mara Sade heel soon? I hope not.

Grade: D

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Destination Impact” with Zac Clarke and Jerud Buhagiar, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

ERIC YOUNG PRE-TAPED PROMO ON RICKY SOSA

ERIC YOUNG vs. RICKY SOSA

After attacking Ricky Sosa several months ago, and Sosa’s subsequent return, costing Eric Young a chance at regaining the TNA World Championship, Eric Young stated his reasons for wanting to teach Ricky Sosa a lesson. Young-Sosa will face off at Slammiversary, Sosa’s first high profile match since returning to competition.

Breakdown: Eric Young is very skilled at cutting the bitter heel veteran promos to build up a match, and that trend continued here with a short, to the point promo. I’m not quite sure if this is a feud that will continue after Slammiversary or if it is a one-off feud, but I’m excited for the grudge match this Sunday.

Grade: A

AJ FRANCIS vs. MANNY LEMONS

AJ FRANCIS vs. ELIJAH

AJ Francis acquired the rights to Elijah’s likeness and music ahead of their match at Slammiversary. Francis faced enhancement talent Manny Lemons in a singles match on Impact this week. Lemons hit Francis from behind to start the match, but Francis controlled the match and secured the victory in short order. Elijah appeared on the entrance screen to respond to Francis’ recent antics. If Elijah beats AJ Francis, he will regain control of his likeness and the rights to his music away from Francis.

Breakdown: TNA never made a point to give a real cause as to how AJ Francis could acquire Elijah’s likeness and music rights, and similarly, did not explain why Elijah would regain those rights if he defeats Francis in their Slammiversary match this Sunday. I would put Francis over, but this beat of the story makes me think it’s possible Elijah wins, but I could see this feud continuing after Slam.

Grade: C

TNA KNOCKOUTS CHAMPION LEI YING LEE vs. XIA BROOKSIDE

XIA BROOKSIDE vs. HARLEY HUDSON

The Lei Ying Lee-Xia Brookside feud has been going on for a while as their Knockouts Title match approaches at Slammiversary. Last week, the two brawled and attacked security guards after a promo exchange. On Impact this week, Brookside faced off against Harley Hudson, attacking Hudson during her entrance. After a spirited effort by Hudson, Brookside secured the victory. In the post-match, Brookside continued the beatdown on Hudson until Lei Ying Lee made the save.

Breakdown: The Brookside-Hudson match served to continue getting over the mean streak of the Brookside’s heel character leading into an opportunity to become TNA Knockouts Champion this weekend at Slammiversary. The build has been hit and miss, but I remain optimistic about the match once the bell rings. The outcome could go either way, but I lean Lee retaining the Title this time around, with the feud continuing on.

Grade: C+

IMPACT INJURY REPORT

Ash By Elegance is not cleared for competition, due to a “mental health break”. Medical Staff has cleared Santana after the Nemeth brothers attacked him last week. Further, medical staff will be on hand and prepared for injuries that may come out of the TNA Tag Title Fatal 4-way Ladder match this Sunday at Slammiversary.

TNA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SUMMIT WITH CARLOS SILVA AND GIA MILLER

The two competitors facing off for the TNA Title at Slammiversary, defending Champion Mike Santana, and his opponent Nic Nemeth, met face to face in a highly produced pre-recorded segment called the Championship Summit this week. Nemeth chastised Santana for having “one good year” compared to his own “hall of fame career”, in which he claimed he’d “done it all”. After a heated exchange, Santana’s anger got to him, leading him to hit Nic Nemeth. Ryan Nemeth attempted to attack Santana, and though his attack of Santana was ineffectual, it allowed for Nic Nemeth to cheap shot Santana.

Breakdown: Both Mike Santana, and Nic Nemeth, were good in their face/heel roles, respectively, during this somewhat overly produced pre-taped segment. Santana did a great job at tying more meaning to the TNA World Title, which is a big plus. Nic Nemeth used some tired tropes of insulting Santana’s family, but the interaction was a strong final stop before their Title match at Slammiversary.

Grade: B+

MOOSE (w/ JDC) ENTERS THE IMPACT ZONE

MOOSE vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards)

The Moose-Eddie Edwards feud has been going on for quite a while. Edwards gained a pinfall victory after Alisha Edwards’ interference in a six-man tag match last week. We finally got to an in-ring promo between them this week on Impact. Alisha Edwards provoked Moose, but JDC prevented Moose from attacking Alisha Edwards. To end the promo, Moose stated there was going to be a “funeral” at Slammiversary.

Breakdown: The feud between Moose-Edwards felt heated in this go-home promo. Both wrestlers showed good fire on the mic, but I’m hoping this is the blow-off of the feud. I was thinking they may just let fans forget about the weird story beat of Alisha Edwards joining Moose swerve, but she brought that up during her section of the promo. I predict the climax of the Moose-Edwards match featuring Alisha Edwards taking a spear from Moose, or something similar, and unless the random re-entrance of JDC into the feud is leading to another turn, Moose goes over.

Grade: B-

RICKY SOSA RESPONDS TO ERIC YOUNG

RICKY SOSA vs. ERIC YOUNG

In response to Eric Young, Ricky Sosa got a chance to respond in a pre-recorded video package.

Breakdown: In his response to Young, Ricky Sosa proclaimed that he “wants to be a legend” and claimed EY is just jealous of Ricky’s hot debut and quick rise in popularity with TNA fans. I would have liked them to give Sosa a little more time to state his case, but I am glad they gave him the slot to respond, either way. The closer we get to this match, the more I am curious about the future of the feud.

Grade: B+

THE PERSONAL CONCIERGE ANNOUNCES MR. ELEGANCE

ULTIMATE X MATCH: MR. ELEGANCE – FRANKIE KAZARIAN – CEDRIC ALEXANDER – FABIAN AICHNER – LEON SLATER – KC NAVARRO – AMAZING RED

MR. ELEGANCE (w/Personal Concierge) & FRANKIE KAZARIAN & CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. FABIAN AICHNER & KC NAVARRO & LEON SLATER

A number of these wrestlers were involved in other things until about three weeks ago when TNA began building the Ultimate X match for the TNA X-Division Championship. The field was expanded last week, and has been filled out with X-Division original, Amazing Red. Six of the Seven wrestlers in Ultimate-X met in a six-man tag match on the go-home episode of Impact. The babyfaces of the match displayed their athleticism early in the match, as a sort of preview of things to come at Ultimate-X at Slammiversary. Both teams worked well together with neither showing any signs of dissension. After a high energy match, Frankie Kazarian scored a roll-up pinfall over Leon Slater.

Breakdown: The Ultimate-X preview six-man tag match was high energy and an effective way to showcase the field of competitors of the Slammiversary match for the TNA X-Division Championship. I have certainly been critical of the Elegance Brand and Mr. Elegance, but I thought he looked good in this match, actually. I still don’t understand why TNA randomly put Mr. Elegance over Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee a few weeks ago; it almost seems as if there were some changes in the direction of the Mr. Elegance Character. I was not a fan of Leon Slater taking the fall in the match, but I imagine this was to serve Kazarian, giving him something here since I do not see him coming out of Ultimate-X as the X-Division Champion. I liked the match, though.

Grade: B+

NIC NEMETH ENTERS THE IMPACT ZONE

FEUD: MIKE SANTANA (c) vs. NIC NEMETH

TNA did what they could to heat this feud up over the last few weeks. Earlier in the show, the two met in the pre-taped TNA Championship Summit, moderated by Carlos Silva. Nemeth entered the Impact Zone to declare himself new TNA World Champion, claiming that Santana was too injured to defend his Title. Nemeth demanded Carlos Silva to crown him TNA World Champion, but rather than Silva, a wild eyed and bloody Santana threw Ryan Nemeth onto the entrance ramp with the intent to fight Nic Nemeth. Security did their best to keep the wrestlers apart, and Santana played to the crowd as the show ended.

Breakdown: Three weeks ago, Nic Nemeth was not an obvious heel, but since then, TNA booking tried to draw more defined lines between Nemeth-Santana with Nemeth using some tired heel tropes (degrading dead family members when you’re not Christian Cage is a nonstarter for me, these days) and cheapshot attacks. Nemeth declared that he would cash in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy for a one-on-one match against Santana for the TNA World Title, which was more of a babyface tactic; TNA is sending some mixed signals to fans regarding how to feel about Nemeth, I assume that is intentional. Overall, the build to this Title match has been pretty good, and I look forward to the Santana-Nemeth showdown at Slammiversary this weekend. Unless something has changed with Santana’s status, all signs point to Nic Nemeth winning the TNA World Championship this Sunday.

Grade: B+