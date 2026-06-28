FREE PODCAST 6/28 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Omega’s AEW Title defense against Jungle Boy, Konnan’s odd promo opposite Tully Blanchard, AEW’s dysfunctional announce team (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-26-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Eric Krol, a former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist (circa 1990) to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discussed Kenny Omega’s AEW Title defense against Jungle Boy, does Jungle Boy have enough of a personality showing to grow into a top tier star, the joy of Rusev’s promos, Kris Statlander vs. Bunny, Konnan’s odd promo opposite Tully Blanchard, the always-interesting dysfunction of the AEW announce team, and more with live callers and emails.

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