VIP PODCAST 6/28 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Flair vs. Magnum and Vader vs. Steamboat main events eight years apart (166 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Conor Keary for the June edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This time around it’s a double dose of NWA/WCW as we go to 1985 and 1993 for two shows which exemplify just how much a promotion can change in eight years. That said, the shows had some similarities in structure. Both featured an array of showcase matches, although with very different crews of talent (The Wrecking Crew of ’93 don’t quite measure up to the Minnesota Wrecking Crew of ’85), and both had big name competitive main events. For NWA on TBS, Magnum TA put $1,000 on the line to get “Nature Boy” Ric Flair in the ring, and on WCW Power Hour, Ricky Steamboat was the lucky recipient of a shot at Big Van Vader’s title in a “Computerised Contender Challenge.” Alan and Conor compare and contrast, and give you their thoughts on all the stars (and non-stars) that popped up. So if you need to get in from the heat, put that fan on, cool down, and check out what’s on the telly with us!

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