FREE PODCAST 6/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks discuss pros and cons of WWE roster split, did WWE handle Roman’s suspension well, more with live callers (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-28-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist Greg Parks to discuss the previous night’s Raw happenings and a lot of talk about the pros and cons of the roster split and various ways it can go well and go off the rails. Did WWE handle Roman Reigns suspension well? How will fans react to Reigns when he returns? Lots of caller and email questions in the mix.

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