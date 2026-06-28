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VIP PODCAST 6/28 – NXT Great American Bash Roundtable: Wells & Lindberg discuss Lola Vice vs. Kendall Grey, Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku, Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights, more (56 min.)

June 28, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg discuss NXT’s Great American Bash including Lola Vice vs. Kendall Grey, Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku, Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights, Wren Sinclair vs. Arianna Grace, Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley, Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels, Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox, and more.

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