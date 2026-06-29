VIP PODCAST 6/28 – AEW Forbidden Door PPV Audio Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Fann discuss Ospreay vs. Swerve, Team DCMJF vs. Team Briscoe, Thekla vs. Starlight Kid, Christian & Copeland vs. The Dogs (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Forbidden Door PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analysts Rich Fann and Todd Martin. They review the event start to finish including Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland, Team DCMJF vs. Team Briscoe in a giant cage, Thekla vs. Starlight Kid, Christian Cage & Adam Copeland vs. The Dogs, Mercedes Mone vs. Maya World, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.