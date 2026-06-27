WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS (6/27): Keller’s report on Cody vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for WWE Title, King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring finals, Seth vs. Breakker in a cage

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WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS

JUNE 27, 2026

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

STREAMING LIVE ON ESPN+

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Riyadh. He noted it was over 100 degrees outside. They showed Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Gunther, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. Cody was booed as Cole noted that it’s a favorable crowd for Sami. They cut to inside the arena.

-A Paul Levesque video package aired previewing the line-up.

-They went to ringside where Cole said it was an honor to be sitting alongside Corey Graves (as opposed to last night on Smackdown, where he made it sound like a last resort because no one else was available!).

(1) OBA FEMI vs. JEY USO – King of the Ring final

Cole said Jey has a lot of pressure as he has orders from his Tribal Chief to win the King of the Ring and take the WWE Title away from whoever ends up being champion at the end of the night.