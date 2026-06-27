VIP 2006 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #920 (June 24, 2006): TNA’s Fourth Anniversary coverage, Part 6 of Torch interview with Bruno Sammartino, Mitchell column, Powell wonders if Heyman tanked ECW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #920 cover-dated June 24, 2006: This issue includes a cover story on TNA’s Fourth Anniversary… Part six (of six) of the On Point Interview with Bruno Sammartino as he lashes out as Superstar Graham, talks about the WWE Hall of Fame, Ric Flair wrestling well into his 50s, and more… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” feature column wonders whether Paul Heyman tanked the first ECW show on Sci-Fi on purpose… Bruce Mitchell writes about what’s working these days in pro wrestling in some unlikely places… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, ETC. Newwswire, Live Event Reports, the weekly Quotebook, the 1996 Backtrack, in-depth coverage of the TNA PPV including Keller’s report with start ratings and Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, Wade Keller’s End Notes, the weekly schedule, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #920

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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